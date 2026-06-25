Mark43 Delivers Connected, Real-Time Crime Gun Intelligence to Accelerate Investigations

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mark43, the leading public safety operations platform, today announced the availability of its Crime Gun Data Interfaces, enabling agencies to connect its RMS with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives’ (ATF) NIBIN Enforcement Support System (NESS) and eTrace systems. Developed with the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD), the interfaces automate agency-directed submissions of crime gun-related data from Mark43 RMS to ATF systems. By reducing manual entry, the interfaces help agencies submit more timely and complete crime gun data for analysis and access critical trace and ballistic intelligence in hours instead of weeks.

For many public safety agencies, submitting this crime gun information to NESS and eTrace remains manual and fragmented. Staff often re-enter the same information across multiple systems, with submissions to NESS and eTrace taking up to 15 minutes and results delayed by days or weeks. For agencies already managing growing caseloads with limited staff, these inefficiencies make it harder to identify connections between shootings, firearms, and suspects, introducing errors and slowing investigations.

The interfaces are designed to support agencies in accordance with their own policies, applicable laws, and existing investigative workflows. They help automate and improve processes that many law enforcement agencies already perform manually when working on crime gun investigations.

“Our customers have come to us for years with the same problem: firearm data getting stuck. Captured in one system, manually re-entered into others, with critical intelligence delayed or missed entirely,” said Florian Mayr, Co-Founder and Head of RMS at Mark43. “By embedding submissions workflows directly into Mark43 RMS, agencies reduce manual entry and move crime gun data through the investigative process faster. The moment data is entered it can be shared, analyzed, and returned as actionable intelligence without the lag or duplication that has historically slowed investigations.”

Using the NIBIN/NESS Interface and eTrace DIRECT Interface, agencies can:

Capture firearm data, including make, model, and serial number, once and submit automatically, eliminating duplicate entry

Receive trace results, including purchaser and possessor information and ballistic intelligence in hours rather than days

Surface connections across firearm, forensic, and incident data to identify patterns and links faster, including automatic updates to the firearm code tables between Mark43 RMS and ATF

Reduce errors and free staff to focus on active investigations

The interfaces were developed in close partnership with LMPD, a long-standing Mark43 customer that helped define the vision and refine workflows. “This started with a real challenge and a shared commitment to solving it,” said Heidi Fieselmann, Director of Customer-Focused Solutions at Mark43. “By working closely with LMPD and in coordination with ATF, we built interfaces that get critical firearm intelligence into investigators’ hands faster, helping them act on leads sooner, strengthen cases, and ultimately bring justice for people who have been victimized.”

“We were spending 10 to 14 days on manual, batch-based submissions, requiring follow-up reviews and lots of waiting,” said Kris Cambron, Property Room Supervisor at LMPD. “Now, with the Mark43 interfaces, that data can be sent instantly, enabling investigators to receive trace results in hours. Investigators now have immediate access to connected firearm, forensic, and incident data, supporting faster, more definitive investigations.”

At LMPD, the results have been significant. Processing more than 3,500 firearms annually, the automation has delivered notable operational impact. LMPD has achieved an average 95% reduction in cycle time, reducing turnaround to as little as six hours. This translates to more than 3,500 staff hours per year saved and an estimated $157,500 in labor cost savings annually.

“The biggest outcome is the availability of information and the speed at which it comes back,” Cambron added. “Investigators now have forensic details, trace history, and case information all in one place, which helps support gun crime investigations more effectively.”

The Crime Gun Data Interfaces are now available to U.S. agencies and RMS users. To learn more and book your demo, visit www.mark43.com.

About Mark43

Mark43 brings modern technology to enhance public safety, making state, local and federal agencies faster, smarter, and their communities safer. Its integrated Records Management System, Computer-Aided Dispatch, and Data Analytics form the backbone of a unified, real-time public safety operating platform to streamline workflows, improve response times, and foster collaboration. Trusted by over 300 agencies, Mark43 increases effectiveness and efficiency amid rising demands and limited resources. By supporting first responders with innovative tools, AI technology, and a strong cybersecurity foundation, Mark43 equips public safety agencies to address the challenges of today and tomorrow. For more information, visit www.mark43.com.