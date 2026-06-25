Nomic joins the HESI Global OASIS Consortium to Advance Human-Relevant Safety Assessment Through Proteomics

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nomic Bio Inc., today announced they will partner with the Health and Environmental Sciences Institute’s (HESI Global) Omics for Assessing Signatures for Integrated Safety (OASIS) Consortium to identify biomarker signatures for liver toxicity using large-scale protein profiling of human liver-derived cell models.

The OASIS Consortium is designed to support more predictive, efficient, and human-relevant approaches to compound safety assessment, consistent with the growing adoption of New Approach Methodologies (NAMs) across the pharmaceutical and regulatory landscape. As part of the study, Nomic’s Omni 1000 platform will be used to profile more than 3,000 HepaRG cell supernatant samples treated with 168 compounds, generating a proteomic training dataset that can support the development of predictive toxicity models while providing biological insight into the pathways and mechanisms underlying adverse effects.

Proteins are the functional layer of biology. Comprehensive proteomics profiling may capture pathway-level changes associated with cellular stress, toxic response, cell death, inflammation, and mechanisms of injury. The resulting protein-level dataset is expected to provide both the training data needed to build more accurate predictive models and the mechanistic context required to understand why those models make specific predictions. As AI and computational approaches become increasingly important in safety assessment, proteomic data can help bridge prediction and biological interpretation, improving confidence in human-relevant pre-clinical models.

Nomic will conduct proteome-wide profiling with Nomic Omni 1000 to discover safety or toxicity relevant protein signatures, with the potential to translate those findings into a smaller, fit-for-purpose panel using Nomic’s adaptable Flex offering. “Human-relevant datasets are essential to advancing more predictive safety assessment,” said Milad Dagher, CEO of Nomic. “This study is designed to generate large-scale proteomic datasets across diverse compound exposures, creating resources that can support toxicity prediction efforts while providing pathway-level biological context alongside computational approaches.”

Nomic’s platform reports protein measurements in absolute concentration units (pg/mL), enabling comparable data across experiments, compounds, doses, and model systems. This interoperability is particularly important for safety science, where shared, analysis-ready datasets can help accelerate the development of more broadly useful predictive models.

“The goal of OASIS is to generate high-quality, shared scientific resources that help move safety assessment toward more predictive and human-relevant models,” said Chrissy Crute, Ph.D., Scientific Program Manager at HESI Global. “Proteomics can enable researchers to measure pathway-level biological responses to compound exposure. The resulting proteomics datasets will be combined with Cell Painting and transcriptomics to support the development of more predictive NAMs while also helping researchers understand the biological mechanisms that drive toxic responses. This data will support the OASIS’s Consortium’s goal to advancement in vitro tools and multimodal assessments.”

The collaboration is expected to generate publishable, publicly available results that can benefit the broader research community and contribute to shared progress in new approach methodologies for drug toxicity and risk assessment.

Learn more about the Nomic’s proteomics solutions here.

Learn more about HESI Global and the OASIS Consortium.

About Nomic Bio

Nomic was founded to make measuring biology easier and enable scientists to extend lives by making proteomics accessible, scalable, and routine. Powered by its proprietary nELISA® technology, Nomic delivers large-scale, quantitative, and cost-effective protein data to accelerate discovery, development, and translation. Its end-to-end service combines flexible content, expert support, and analysis-ready outputs, enabling seamless integration of proteomics across all stages of drug and biomarker development. Nomic’s mission is to make proteomics ubiquitous for modern biology. To learn more, visit nomic.bio or follow us on LinkedIn.