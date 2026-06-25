OpenEvidence and Journal of Medical Insight (JOMI) Partner to Bring Peer-Reviewed Surgical Videos to Clinicians

MIAMI & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OpenEvidence and the Journal of Medical Insight (JOMI, jomi.com) today announced OpenEvidence's first video evidence collaboration, bringing peer-reviewed surgical video onto the platform. With JOMI's library now available, clinicians who ask a question at the point of care can receive not only an evidence-based answer in text, but a demonstrated surgical technique performed by an established surgeon, shown exactly when and where it's needed.

"Video gives insight that text alone cannot—especially in surgery." Share

Procedural specialties are highly visual in their information requirements and high quality, peer-reviewed video has never before served as a source for AI medical retrieval platforms; this collaboration extends the platform beyond written literature into multimodal clinical knowledge designed for procedural specialties. JOMI brings 357 peer-reviewed surgical videos, upon which OpenEvidence has trained a model that highlights the relevant video segment pertinent to the medical question, rather than an hour-long recording. A clinician preparing for a case, reviewing an unfamiliar step, or confirming an approach no longer has to scrub through a full-length procedure to find the moment that answers their question, making rapid review of surgical technique possible in the flow of care.

Reading about a surgical technique and watching an experienced surgeon perform one are fundamentally different forms of understanding. By pairing JOMI's procedural footage with the literature clinicians already rely on, the collaboration closes the gap between written evidence and procedural reality, giving residents, fellows, attendings, and operating room staff on-demand access to expert surgical demonstration.

"Video gives insight that text alone cannot—especially in surgery. Over the last decade, JOMI has worked with surgeons to publish a large and growing library of peer-reviewed surgical videos that offer a uniquely immersive learning experience. We are excited to collaborate with OpenEvidence to bring this content to clinicians when and where it has the greatest potential for impact: embedded directly in answers to clinical questions," said Nikita Bernstein, CEO and Co-Founder of JOMI.

"Medicine is not a monolith, and the knowledge requirements for different specialties span not just different topics, but completely different modalities. This is the first of many announcements OpenEvidence will be making in the coming months to recognize the unique knowledge requirements of surgical specialties and build tools specifically designed to meet those needs," said Travis Zack, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer of OpenEvidence.

About OpenEvidence OpenEvidence is the fastest-growing and most widely-used clinical decision support platform in the United States, and the most widely used medical search engine among U.S. clinicians. OpenEvidence is trusted by hundreds of thousands of verified healthcare professionals to make high-stakes clinical decisions at the point of care that are sourced, cited, and grounded in peer-reviewed medical literature. Founded with the mission to organize and expand global medical knowledge, OpenEvidence is actively used daily, on average, by the majority of physicians in the United States. Learn more at openevidence.com.

About Journal of Medical Insight Journal of Medical Insight (JOMI) is a peer-reviewed surgical video journal and a recognized leader in video-based surgical education. Since 2013, JOMI has worked with surgeons at leading medical institutions to produce and publish long-form surgical video articles that combine operative footage with live narration, animations, anatomical landmarks, and step-by-step procedural guidance. JOMI’s video production team supports surgeons through filming, editing, and publication, helping transform surgical cases into an exceptional educational resource for residents, attendings, medical students, and operating room staff worldwide. Learn more at jomi.com.