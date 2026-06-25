Monumental Energy Corp. Announces Successful Proprietary Development of Chemicals to Achieve Increased Oil Production and Flow Stability in the Taranaki Basin, New Zealand

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Monumental Energy Corp. (“Monumental” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: MNRG; FSE: ZA6; OTCQB: MNMRF) is pleased to announce that, along with its operational partner, New Zealand Energy Corp. (TSXV:NZ) (“NZEC”) that a crystal engineering chemical formula has been successfully created to increase oil production and stabilize daily flow rates in the Taranaki Basin, New Zealand.

Monumental and NZEC engaged Austin, Texas based chemicals company “13 Specialty Chemicals Ltd.” to create a chemical formula to help increase oil production and stabilize daily flow rates. 13 Specialty Chemicals Ltd. is a production focused chemistry company specializing in practical field problems, wells, flowlines, tanks, SWD and water systems. The company has created many different chemical blends for hundreds of active wells across Texas.

Expected Operational Impact of this priority chemical:

Within 24–48 Hours

Tanks become pumpable

Transfer operations resume

Within 7 Days

Flow conditions are stable

Reduced interventions needed

Within 30 Days

Treatment cost optimized

Performance is predictable

System Overview (Simplified for Field Use):

A. Recovery Treatment (NZ-START)

Breaks wax/solid structure

Restores pumpability

B. Flow Maintenance (NZ-FLOW)

Prevents re-gelling

Maintains continuous movement

C. Key Advantages of System

Requires no permanent infrastructure changes

Uses standard field equipment

Can be deployed immediately

Scales from single well to full field

Monumental and NZEC are currently assessing the next steps which include:

Confirm pilot locations Finalize formulations with 13 Specialty Chemicals Ltd. Deploy field pilot Optimize for cost and performance

Maximilian Sali, CEO, Director and Founder comments:

“Earlier in the year, Monumental and NZEC contracted 13-Specialty Chemicals Ltd. to conduct testing on different chemical blends that will help increase production and flow stability in the crude oil that we see in our basin. I have personally been to this facility and seen how advanced and organized this company is when creating these specific products to assist with oil. This new chemical formula is expected to allow the oil to maintain its liquid state from when its produced at around 38 degree API all the way down to 16 degree API without creating a waxier product when shipping and also soaking this chemical in the well bore will allow less wax to build around the pumps and other parts allowing for better and stronger flow rates and field optimization. As this chemical will be exclusive to Monumental and NZEC, we are able to monetize this product by selling it to other companies that are producing in the Taranki basin.”

The Company will provide further updates as the chemical formula is tested and results are analyzed.

About Monumental Energy Corp.

Monumental Energy Corp. is an exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties in the critical and clean energy sectors. The Company is building a strategic position in New Zealand’s onshore Taranaki Basin, targeting near-term oil production and longer-term natural gas development.

The Company has a funding agreement with New Zealand Energy Corp. (“NZEC”) targeting production optimization and workover opportunities across existing fields. The Company also holds securities of NZEC and a call option and royalty interest related to the Copper Moki wells.

Monumental additionally maintains exposure to the critical minerals sector through a 2% net smelter return royalty on Summit Nanotech’s interest in the Salar de Turi lithium project in Chile.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

/s/ “Max Sali”

Max Sali, CEO and Founder

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains “forward‐looking information or statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, the expected results and outcomes from the chemical formula, carrying out future work on the Company’s oil and gas projects, potential additional oil and gas transactions, other statements relating to the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its projects, its goals and other matters. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of metals and the price of oil and gas, the ability to achieve its goals, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner and that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company’s views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of exploration results, risks related to the inherent uncertainty of exploration and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses and those other risks filed under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. While such estimates and assumptions are considered reasonable by the management of the Company, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and regulatory uncertainties and risks. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, failure to secure personnel and equipment for work programs, adverse weather and climate conditions, risks relating to unanticipated operational difficulties (including failure of equipment or processes to operate in accordance with specifications or expectations, cost escalation, unavailability of materials and equipment, government action or delays in the receipt of government approvals, industrial disturbances or other job action, and unanticipated events related to health, safety and environmental matters), risks relating to inaccurate geological assumptions, failure to maintain or obtain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, failure to obtain or maintain surface access agreements or understandings from local communities, land owners or Indigenous groups, fluctuation in exchange rates, the impact of viruses and diseases on the Company’s ability to operate, capital market conditions, restriction on labour and international travel and supply chains, decrease in the price of lithium, cesium and other metals, decrease in the price of oil and gas, loss of key employees, consultants, or directors, failure to maintain or obtain community acceptance (including from the Indigenous communities), increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward‐looking statements or forward‐looking information, except as required by law.