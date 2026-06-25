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Frankenmuth Insurance Earns A (Excellent) Financial Strength Rating from AM Best

FRANKENMUTH, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Frankenmuth Insurance has once again earned a Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a+” with stable outlooks from AM Best, the insurance industry’s leading credit rating agency.

The rating marks 49 consecutive years that Frankenmuth Insurance has maintained an A category rating from AM Best, underscoring the organization's long-standing financial strength and commitment to policyholders.

AM Best’s evaluation recognizes insurers for their ability to meet ongoing obligations to policyholders by assessing factors including balance sheet strength, operating performance, business profile, and enterprise risk management.

In its latest assessment, AM Best recognized Frankenmuth Insurance’s strong capitalization, consistent operating performance, diversified product portfolio, and disciplined approach to risk management. The rating also reflects the organization’s strong relationships with its independent agency partners and continued focus on long-term financial stability.

The AM Best ratings apply collectively to all subsidiaries within the Frankenmuth Insurance Group, including Patriot Insurance Company. Patriot Life Insurance Company also received a Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a,” both with stable outlooks.

For the latest Best’s Credit Rating, access www.ambest.com.

About Frankenmuth Insurance

Frankenmuth Insurance exists to provide peace of mind by protecting individuals, families, and businesses with tailored insurance solutions. Headquartered in historic Frankenmuth, Michigan, we’ve been serving our policyholders for nearly 160 years and remain committed to being your insurer of choice through exceptional protection and service. As a super-regional carrier, we work exclusively with more than 800 independent agencies across 15 states to offer business, home, and auto insurance, along with surety bonds. We proudly maintain $2.5 billion in assets and an AM Best A (Excellent) Financial Strength Rating, demonstrating our long-standing reliability and commitment to protecting what matters most. Learn more at fmins.com.

Contacts

Abbe Adair
Director, Marketing
989-480-6260

Industry:

Frankenmuth Insurance

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Contacts

Abbe Adair
Director, Marketing
989-480-6260

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