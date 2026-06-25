Curator Hotel & Resort Collection Welcomes Five Distinctive Independent Properties In New York, Washington, and California

BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Curator Hotel & Resort Collection (“Curator”), a curated collection of independent boutique and lifestyle hotels and resorts, is proud to announce the addition of five distinguished properties to its growing collection: Sun Mountain Lodge in Washington state, Canoe Place Inn in New York’s Hamptons, and UCLA Meyer and Renee Luskin Conference Center, The Inn at UCLA, and UCLA Lake Arrowhead Lodge in Los Angeles, California.

It’s hotels like these that continue to elevate and redefine the travelscape by delivering exceptional stays rooted in experience and connection. Share

With these newest additions, Curator continues to strengthen its position as a champion for distinctive independent hotels, resorts and meeting destinations that offer travelers immersive and memorable experiences. Curator supports independent and boutique hotels by offering a robust network of tools, services and collaborations that help them compete and thrive in an ever-changing industry. Members gain access to a wide breadth of program offerings while maintaining their unique character, charm, individuality and autonomy.

“We are thrilled to officially welcome these exceptional hotels into the Curator Collection,” said Jennifer Barnwell, President of Curator Hotel & Resort Collection. “It’s hotels like these that continue to elevate and redefine the travelscape by delivering exceptional stays rooted in experience and connection.”

Sun Mountain Lodge

Set along the majestic North Cascades in the heart of Washington’s Methow Valley, Sun Mountain Lodge offers a timeless mountain escape surrounded by 1,500 acres of pristine wilderness and elevated by warm, personalized service. The resort features a variety of accommodations, from lodge guest rooms and suites to lakeside cabins ideal for families and groups. Guests can unwind at the outdoor pool and hot tub, rejuvenate at the full-service Sun Mountain Spa, and dine at two on-site restaurants showcasing locally inspired cuisine and sweeping mountain views. Year-round adventures abound, from cross-country skiing and snowshoeing in winter to horseback riding, hiking, mountain biking, fishing, and kayaking throughout the summer months.

Canoe Place Inn

Canoe Place Inn is an historic boutique hotel in the Hamptons set along the Shinnecock Canal and known as one of the oldest inns in the United States, dating back to the 1600s. Blending centuries-old charm and contemporary luxury, Canoe Place Inn offers a coastal escape with stylish guest rooms and suites, private cottages, and the exclusive Boathouse Residences, alongside a spa, pool, and curated experiences ranging from boating excursions and seasonal wellness programming to live music, cultural events, and immersive local tours that connect guests with the spirit of the East End. Dining on property is inspired by the region’s abundance of local seafood, produce, and ingredients sourced from nearby farms and waters, with menus that celebrate the flavors of the Hamptons through a fresh, seasonal lens and a modern culinary approach. Rich in history yet distinctly modern, Canoe Place Inn captures the effortless sophistication and laid-back spirit that define the Hamptons.

UCLA Meyer and Renee Luskin Conference Center

Located in Los Angeles’ Westwood neighborhood in the heart of the UCLA campus, the UCLA Meyer and Renee Luskin Conference Center is a premier hotel and meeting destination designed to bring together scholars, innovators, leaders and travelers in an inspiring setting. The LEED Platinum-certified property features spacious guest rooms, more than 25,000 square feet of versatile event space, a full-service Mediterranean-inspired restaurant and lounge, as well as on-site catering. Surrounded by iconic UCLA landmarks and just steps from Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, the Luskin Conference Center offers a thoughtful blend of comfort, sustainability, innovation and convenience for meetings, events and overnight stays.

The Inn at UCLA

The Inn at UCLA is a charming boutique hotel located on the UCLA campus offering guests an intimate and welcoming stay in one of Los Angeles’ most dynamic neighborhoods. Formerly known as the UCLA Guest House, the property features Spanish-Mediterranean-style furnishings, premium bedding and linens, complimentary continental breakfast and convenient access to UCLA, Westwood, Beverly Hills and Brentwood. With its serene atmosphere and close proximity to campus landmarks including Royce Hall, Powell Library and the Luskin Conference Center, The Inn at UCLA is a comfortable home base for visiting scholars, guest speakers, medical center guests, parents, alumni and campus visitors.

UCLA Lake Arrowhead Lodge

UCLA Lake Arrowhead Lodge is a unique mountain retreat and meeting destination located along the tranquil shores of Lake Arrowhead in Southern California’s San Bernardino Mountains. Set on 50 acres just 90 miles from Los Angeles, San Diego, and Orange County, the lodge offers an inspiring setting for leisure getaways, meetings and retreats. Accommodations include chalet-style lodging, most featuring two bedrooms, two bathrooms, shared living spaces, wood-burning fireplaces, and outdoor decks with mountain views. Enjoy a memorable dining experience at The Lodge where mountain charm meets California-inspired cuisine and seasonal, locally sourced dishes created by Executive Chef Christa Carretero. Guests can also relax at the North Shore Tavern, a historic mountain gathering place offering handcrafted cocktails, local beers and comforting fare in a warm, inviting atmosphere. With a wide variety of outdoor recreational activities, UCLA Lake Arrowhead Lodge provides a restorative setting where both groups and leisure guests can disconnect, focus, and find inspiration.

About Curator Hotel & Resort Collection

Curator Hotel & Resort Collection is a distinct collection of small brands and independent lifestyle hotels and resorts. Curator provides access to a wide breadth of program offerings to enhance the guest experience, improve employee engagement, provide additional marketing support, and drive incremental revenue as well as cost savings, all while allowing the properties to retain their unique individuality. In addition, Curator offers the benefits of associating with other unique lifestyle hotels, resorts, and small brands while participating in best-in-class operating agreements, services, reporting, and technology. Visit www.curatorhotelsandresorts.com and follow us @CuratorHotelsResorts.