Floward Scales Customer Service to Handle 13x Peak Demand With Infobip AgentOS

VODNJAN, Croatia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global AI-first cloud communications platform Infobip has partnered with Floward, the leading online flower and gifting company in the Middle East and the UK, to transform customer service using AI agents on Infobip’s AgentOS platform. By moving beyond traditional rule-based chatbots to agentic AI, Floward now handles up to 13x higher peak-day conversation volumes while maintaining fast response times and high customer satisfaction.

As a same-day delivery business built around major occasions such as Mother’s Day, Valentine’s Day, and Ramadan, Floward experiences intense seasonal demand spikes. Working with Infobip’s AI consultants, Floward redesigned its customer journeys on Infobip AgentOS, deploying a multi-agent system that intelligently routes conversations to specialized AI agents for tasks such as address collection, FAQs, and order changes, with seamless escalation to live agents when needed.

A key innovation is the use of orchestrated WhatsApp journeys, where recipients are guided through address collection directly in chat, while AI agents handle related questions within the same conversation. The entire solution was designed, tested, and deployed in under two months. Floward is now extending the same Infobip AgentOS foundation to new, revenue-generating experiences, including an e-invitations feature where approval workflows, recipient notifications, and gift prompts are orchestrated through the platform.

“One of the biggest achievements of this transformation was proving that scaling customer service no longer means scaling headcount at the same rate,” said Lujain Mallosh, Customer Care Senior Manager at Floward. “By combining AI agents, WhatsApp journeys, and customer data on a single platform, we significantly improved efficiency and automation while maintaining high service standards during our busiest periods. As a result, we reduced customer service costs by 15%, handled 54,000 conversations on Valentine’s Day alone, improved AI containment rates year over year, and consistently achieved one-minute response times with 95% SLA performance. This approach also helped us increase CSAT by 12 percentage points, even during extreme peak demand.”

“Floward’s peak-season challenges are a textbook example of where agentic AI delivers the most value,” said Emir Kalem, Head of Customer Success EMEA at Infobip. “By orchestrating AI agents, WhatsApp Flows, and live agent escalation on a single platform, we helped Floward turn fragmented customer journeys into a seamless experience that handles extreme volume spikes while improving end-user service quality and delivery performance.”

About Infobip

Infobip is a global cloud communications platform that enables businesses to build connected experiences across all stages of the customer journey, with AI as the driving force of innovation. Through a single, natively built platform, Infobip delivers omnichannel engagement, identity, user authentication and contact centre solutions that help businesses and partners overcome the complexity of consumer communications while driving growth and increasing customer loyalty. Infobip is focused on enabling and accelerating AI adoption as it continues its transformation into an AI-first company. Infobip’s technology has the capacity to reach over seven billion mobile devices in 6 continents connected to 10k+ connections of which 800+ are direct operator connections. The company was established in 2006 and is led by its co-founders, CEO Silvio Kutić and CTO Izabel Jelenić.