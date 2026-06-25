WEX Announces First-Ever Global Philanthropic Partnership with Ronald McDonald House to Support Families Worldwide

PORTLAND, Maine--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WEX® (NYSE: WEX), a global leader in intelligent payment solutions, today announced its first-ever global philanthropic partnership, with Ronald McDonald House® as its partner. This multi-year commitment is designed to support families with children receiving medical care at Ronald McDonald House programs around the world.

WEX has committed a total of $500,000 over three years to support the organization’s global operations and Chapters. Demonstrating the company’s deep roots in its founding community, $50,000 of the total funding will be directed to Ronald McDonald House Maine, the Chapter closest to WEX global headquarters in Portland, Maine. The remaining funding will support the organization’s vast global infrastructure, with an emphasis on local Chapters where WEX employees live.

“WEX operates across multiple time zones, but our core values don't change based on where we are sitting,” said Sandy Kuohn, chief people officer at WEX. “For us, living our value to ‘be a positive force’ means that we care deeply about people. Partnering with Ronald McDonald House globally is a choice to bring hope and humanity to families when they are navigating their toughest chapters. We want to show up as a true team of teams to bring light and lift these families up, proving that real connection crosses any distance.”

Ronald McDonald House is an independent organization that cares for families with children who are ill or injured across more than 60 countries and regions. Through a global network of 390 local Chapters, the organization provides essential resources that remove barriers, strengthen families, and promote healing when children need healthcare. By offering accommodations, nutritious meals, and emotional support networks just steps from pediatric hospitals and care teams, the organization enables families to stay together and fully involved in their child’s care, reducing the financial and emotional burdens of specialized care.

"At Ronald McDonald House, we envision a world where every family has what they need to ensure the best health outcomes for their children,” said Lauren Biedron, Chief Philanthropy Officer at Ronald McDonald House Global. “We are deeply grateful to WEX for their generous multi-year commitment and global volunteer engagement, which will help ensure families can stay supported, connected and close to their child during the moments that matter most.”

Mobilizing the WEX Community Through Service

Guided by its core value, "Be a Positive Force," WEX provides global employees with 16 hours of paid volunteer time off (VTO) annually. In tandem with its first-ever global philanthropic partnership with Ronald McDonald House, WEX aims to mobilize its workforce to achieve an ambitious goal of 30,000 total VTO hours worldwide in 2026.

WEX will drive participation by partnering with Ronald McDonald House Chapters in regions with large employee populations or existing volunteer ties, scaling a shared experience that unites WEXers across countries, cultures, and time zones. Organized activities will adapt to local, seasonal Chapter needs, ranging from meal preparation to essential spring cleaning and property maintenance.

Further, this global framework scales an established legacy of localized service. Historically, WEX employees have independently volunteered and donated to Ronald McDonald House Chapters in Portland, Maine; Fargo, North Dakota; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Dallas, Texas and Nashville, TN; as well as international hubs in Ireland, Singapore, and Australia. Through this partnership, WEX also plans to expand its volunteer footprint in the United States and Brazil.

For more information about WEX’s global philanthropic initiatives, please visit wexinc.com.

About WEX

WEX (NYSE: WEX) is the global commerce platform that simplifies the business of running a business. WEX has created a powerful ecosystem that offers seamlessly embedded, personalized solutions for its customers around the world. Through its rich data and specialized expertise in simplifying benefits, reimagining mobility and paying and getting paid, WEX aims to make it easy for companies to overcome complexity and reach their full potential. For more information, please visit www.wexinc.com.

About Ronald McDonald House:

Ronald McDonald House® is an independent, nonprofit 501(C)(3) organization that cares for families when they have children who are ill or injured. Through a global network of 250 independently operated Chapters in more than 60 countries and regions, we surround families with the resources, services and support they need, removing barriers so they can be at the heart of their child’s care and ensure the best possible health outcomes. For more information, visit ronaldmcdonaldhouse.org.