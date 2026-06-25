VNET Fiber Invests in Secure Agentic AI With Calix One To Extend an 87 NPS Advantage and Expand into MDU

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) announced today that Velocity Network (VNET Fiber) is investing in Calix Agent Workforce™ Cloud on the AI-native Calix One™ platform to accelerate revenue growth while lowering operational expense (OPEX). Building on their legacy of winning residential and business markets through the strength of differentiated subscriber experiences, the provider is now also deploying SmartMDU™ to further advance their growth.

"We have gone all-in with Calix because Calix One scales with us and gives us a clear path to lead with secure agentic AI," said Brad Wiertel, chief operating officer at VNET Fiber. Share

This strategy builds on 15 years of leveraging the Calix platform and SmartLife™ to win strong subscriber loyalty, earning a Net Promoter Score℠ (NPS®) of 87. With SmartHome™, VNET Fiber achieved 660 percent residential subscriber growth in just over two years and a nearly 10 percent average revenue per user (ARPU) jump year-over-year through personalized, value-based offers built on a secure residential managed service. By deploying SmartBiz™, VNET Fiber has already achieved 133 percent of their annual SMB subscriber goal for the year, outperforming targets year over year since 2024 while giving small businesses a fully managed way to secure and operate their networks at scale.

VNET Fiber is now advancing to the next phase of their success: expanding to serve MDUs while adopting secure agentic capabilities with the Calix One platform. With SmartMDU, VNET Fiber is extending a proven growth strategy into a high-opportunity market, enabling residents to benefit from the same experience-led approach that has driven their single-family residential and business subscriber growth. At the same time, Agent Workforce Cloud will help the VNET Fiber team proactively identify expansion opportunities and service issues while lowering OPEX. Supported by agentic workflows, VNET Fiber teams can stay focused on delivering exceptional experiences.

Brad Wiertel, chief operating officer at VNET Fiber, said: “We are competing with legacy providers and winning because we move faster, stay local, and deliver more value through managed services. We have gone all-in with Calix because Calix One scales with us and gives us a clear path to lead with secure agentic AI. We are using it now to continue our aggressive growth goals, remove friction, and operate more proactively—all while delivering the local experiences that our subscribers love.”

Michael Weening, president and chief executive officer at Calix, said: “Agentic is creating a once-in-a-generation opportunity for service providers. The winners will use AI securely to transform operations, accelerate experiences, and create a competitive advantage that scales. Building on their success across residential, business, and now MDU, VNET Fiber continues the visionary leadership that has kept them competitive and defined their success for the last 15 years. Their decision to embrace agentic capabilities early reinforces what we are seeing across the industry: Experience-led strategies amplified by agentic workflows are becoming the winning playbook. We are proud of what we have built together and excited to support the next phase of VNET Fiber’s success.”

Calix customers can access the Calix AI Leadership Playbook, explore the award-winning “AI Academy” in Calix University, or register for upcoming Calix Customer Success webinars.

Learn how Calix One helps service providers transform their operations and accelerate experiences to compete and win in any market.

About Calix

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) is an AI platform company that enables service providers to transform their operations and accelerate delivery of differentiated experiences—so they can compete and win in the markets and communities they serve.

Through the AI-native Calix One platform, service providers can securely and privately activate agentic AI alongside their human teams to acquire new subscribers, grow existing subscriber revenue, and build loyalty across residential, business, municipal, and MDU markets. More than 1,200 customers of all sizes leverage the Calix One platform, which has evolved over 15 years at an investment of more than $2 billion.

Calix innovation cycles are underpinned by a strong financial balance sheet and a people‑first culture that routinely earns broad industry recognition—winning 81 culture and innovation awards since 2025 alone, as well as Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For® in 2026.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon management’s current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this release, and we assume no obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statement to reflect any event or circumstance after the date of this release, except as required by law. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from current expectations based on risks and uncertainties affecting Calix’s business. The reader is cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Additional information on potential factors that could affect Calix’s results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov.

Calix and the Calix logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Calix and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Calix’s trademarks can be found at https://www.calix.com/legal/trademarks.html. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

Net Promoter®, NPS®, NPS Prism®, and the NPS-related emoticons are registered trademarks of Bain & Company, Inc., Satmetrix Systems, Inc., and Fred Reichheld. Net Promoter Score℠ and Net Promoter System℠ are service marks of Bain & Company, Inc., Satmetrix Systems, Inc., and Fred Reichheld.