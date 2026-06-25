Xylem and Gross-Wen Technologies announce commercial partnership to advance industrial wastewater treatment solutions

DES MOINES, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gross-Wen Technologies (GWT), a provider of advanced wastewater treatment solutions, today announced a commercial partnership with Xylem, a global leader in water technology. The agreement positions GWT to accelerate expansion into the industrial wastewater sector, where tightening nutrient regulations and sustainability demands are driving adoption of integrated treatment solutions.

"By combining our nutrient removal technology with Xylem’s industry-leading wastewater treatment solutions, we can help industrial facilities meet evolving water quality and sustainability goals" Martin Gross, founder and chief executive officer of GWT Share

As part of the partnership, Xylem and GWT have entered into a commercial agreement focused on deploying complementary solutions for industrial facilities, including those utilizing anaerobic digestion processes. The collaboration combines Xylem’s established anaerobic treatment platform with GWT’s patented nutrient removal technology, Revolving Algal Biofilm™ (RAB™), to deliver a more comprehensive wastewater compliance solution for industrial operators.

The strategic alignment builds on demonstrated field compatibility between the two technologies. Both companies were selected independently for a major industrial wastewater project in Pasco, Washington, where their respective systems were deployed to meet stringent state nutrient discharge requirements. While the companies were not formal partners at the time, the successful implementation highlighted how the technologies work together to address both organic loading and nutrient removal, creating a scalable model for future integrated deployments under the new partnership.

“This partnership is a transformational step for Gross-Wen Technologies,” said Martin Gross, founder and chief executive officer of GWT. “By combining our nutrient removal technology with Xylem’s industry-leading wastewater treatment solutions, we can help industrial facilities meet evolving water quality and sustainability goals. We are excited about what we can accomplish together as we bring new solutions to a rapidly changing water market.”

Bob Wenta, senior director customer verticals of Xylem, added, “We saw firsthand through the Pasco project how our technology and GWT’s nutrient removal platform complement each other. By formalizing our partnership, we can streamline delivery of integrated solutions and better serve industrial customers seeking reliable, compliant, and sustainable wastewater treatment options.”

The commercial agreement is expected to support GWT’s expansion into the industrial wastewater market while providing industrial customers with a more integrated approach to wastewater treatment and nutrient compliance.

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About Gross-Wen Technologies:

Gross-Wen Technologies is a climate and wastewater treatment technology company that uses algae instead of bacteria or chemicals to recover nitrogen and phosphorus from wastewater. During the treatment process, the algae consume CO2, harmful greenhouse gases, from the atmosphere, making algae the most sustainable way to treat wastewater. The algae are later harvested to be used as slow-release fertilizer, in biofuels, or in other products. GWT’s patented algae-based water treatment solution, called the revolving algal biofilm™ system (RAB™), is considered the top algae treatment system in the world. Learn more at algae.com.