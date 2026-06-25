eClinicalWorks and healow Genie Automate Up to 90% of Inbound Calls Within Weeks of Implementation at Maryland Endocrine

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eClinicalWorks®, one of the largest ambulatory cloud EHRs, announced that Maryland Endocrine has automated approximately 80-90% of inbound calls and voicemails within 2-4 weeks of implementing healow Genie™, an AI-powered contact center solution. The AI contact center has reduced missed calls, streamlined workflows, and improved patient response times across the Central Maryland community.

“Within weeks of implementing healow Genie, we automated 80–90% of inbound calls and voicemails—eliminating missed calls, reducing backlog, and improving response times." Share

Previously, the specialty practice experienced high call volume and delays caused by missed calls and voicemail backlogs. They also operated with only two staff members, which put significant strain on operations and patient access.

With healow Genie, inbound patient communications are answered automatically, reducing the need for extra staff while enabling faster, more consistent patient interactions. Maryland Endocrine uses healow Genie to manage patient communications across scheduling, billing, and prescription requests.

Key outcomes:

85–90% of inbound calls automated , reducing missed calls and voicemail backlog

, reducing missed calls and voicemail backlog Saves 2–4 staff hours daily , freeing time for higher-value work

, freeing time for higher-value work Eliminates 5–10 minutes per appointment spent on system-related complaints

per appointment spent on system-related complaints Maximizes existing resources , avoiding the need for hiring additional staff

, avoiding the need for hiring additional staff Increased patient appointments due to reduced human intervention

“Within weeks of implementing healow Genie, we automated 80–90% of inbound calls and voicemails—eliminating missed calls, reducing backlog, and improving response times, especially for elderly and Spanish-speaking patients,” said Kimberly Stahl, Practice Administrator at Maryland Endocrine. “We’ve also reduced patient complaints, enhanced the overall experience, and seen an increase in appointments, while freeing our staff to focus on higher-value patient care.”

“healow Genie addresses one of the most persistent operational challenges in healthcare—managing high call volumes with limited staff,” said Girish Navani, CEO and co-founder of eClinicalWorks. “By automating inbound communication, practices can improve access, reduce administrative workload, and deliver faster responses to patients.”

The solution integrates seamlessly with existing workflows, enabling patients to receive immediate responses without waiting on staff—driving faster service and improved satisfaction. The practice has achieved greater operational stability and consistency in patient communication.

To learn more about Maryland Endocrine’s story, watch this video.

About Maryland Endocrine

Maryland Endocrine is a leading healthcare practice serving the Central Maryland community with expertise in pituitary disease, thyroid disease, diabetes mellitus, bone, calcium, and parathyroid disorders. Committed to providing comprehensive, top-tier healthcare, Maryland Endocrine ensures that all patients have access to exceptional care. For more information, visit, marylandendocrine.com.

About healow Genie

healow Genie™ is a revolutionary, EHR-agnostic, AI-powered contact center solution designed to enhance patient engagement with 24/7 access to vital health information via voice call, text, or chatbot. It offers a comprehensive suite of features, including patient self-service, intelligent assistant, automated after-hours service, and conversational smart campaigns. This innovative solution improves patient satisfaction, reduces the administrative burden on staff, and lowers overall operational costs for healthcare practices. For more information, visit genie.healow.com.

About eClinicalWorks

eClinicalWorks was founded in 1999 to help digitize paper charts for ambulatory practices. Today, eClinicalWorks leads the nation in innovation, offering cloud-based solutions for Electronic Health Records and Practice Management. The company supports ambulatory practices, specialists, health centers, urgent care facilities, and hospital systems to manage their revenue cycle, patient relationships, and Population Health initiatives. A large network of over 180,000 providers and nearly 1 million medical professionals rely upon the power and scalability of the eCW Cloud for its flexible clinical documentation, better front-office workflows, and more efficient billing driven by Robotic Process Automation. By combining innovation, leading-edge technology, and showcasing a strong commitment towards patient safety, eClinicalWorks empowers practices to grow and thrive amid the 21st-century challenges in healthcare. For more information, visit www.eclinicalworks.com, follow eClinicalWorks on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X/Twitter, or call (866) 888-6929.