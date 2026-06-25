Innovaccer Signs Multi-Year Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS to Accelerate AI-Driven Healthcare Autonomy

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Innovaccer, a leading healthcare AI company, today announced it has signed a multi-year strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS), establishing a formal framework for joint investment across product development, go-to-market execution, and customer success. The agreement is designed to address one of the most consequential gaps in healthcare technology today: the gap between a working AI pilot and a production deployment that meets healthcare's security, compliance, and scale requirements.

Innovaccer and AWS announce a multi-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement, uniting Innovaccer's Gravity platform with AWS infrastructure to give health systems and payers the foundation they need to deploy agentic AI at enterprise scale. Share

Healthcare organizations have invested heavily in AI, but most of those investments have stalled at the pilot stage. The bottleneck is rarely the algorithm. It is fragmented data, unreliable infrastructure, and the inability to run AI agents in production environments that meet the security and compliance standards health systems and payers require. Nearly 40 cents of every hospital dollar is consumed by administrative work that never reaches a patient. The Innovaccer and AWS agreement is structured around solving both problems at once: a healthcare-native AI layer to automate that work, running on cloud infrastructure built to deploy it at enterprise scale.

"Healthcare AI has a production problem, not an innovation problem," said Abhinav Shashank, CEO and Co-Founder of Innovaccer. "The organizations we work with are not short on ambition. What they need is the infrastructure to run AI agents reliably, securely, and at the scale their operations demand. AWS gives us exactly that, and what we bring is a decade of healthcare-native context that makes those agents actually work in the environments health systems and payers operate in every day. This agreement is about closing the gap between what AI can do for healthcare and what healthcare is currently getting from it."

Under the SCA, Innovaccer will scale agentic AI workloads using AWS services, including Amazon Bedrock for model access and agent development and AWS HealthLake for FHIR-native data access, while expanding go-to-market through AWS Marketplace so health systems and payers can procure Innovaccer against existing AWS committed spend, compressing timelines from months to days. The agreement also includes co-investment in customer success programs to move organizations from deployment to measurable outcomes.

The real-world value of this was already demonstrated when Community Care of North Carolina, a network managing over one million lives, was able to procure and deploy Innovaccer through AWS Marketplace in a fraction of the time a traditional contracting cycle would have required. Sam Hiatt, Director of Medicare Program Operations, Community Care of North Carolina commenting on the collaboration between Innovaccer and AWS, said, “Innovaccer’s population health platform on AWS gives our care teams the real-time insights they need to drive value-based care across North Carolina. Working through AWS Marketplace cut out the usual procurement drag, letting us focus on implementation from day one. That operational lift has been every bit as valuable as the technology itself.”

"AWS is committed to helping healthcare move faster, and this agreement with Innovaccer is a meaningful step in that direction," said Allyson Fryhoff, Director of Global Healthcare & Life Science at AWS. "Healthcare organizations are at an inflection point where the right cloud infrastructure and AI capabilities can be the difference between AI that stays in the lab and AI that transforms how care is delivered and administered. Innovaccer has built sophisticated healthcare-native data and AI platforms, and this collaboration supports the building and deployment of agents at production scale. Together, we are giving our joint customers scalable AI agents that automate healthcare workflows with the security, compliance posture, and reliability the industry requires.”

About Innovaccer

Innovaccer is the AI infrastructure for autonomous healthcare operations, delivering better clinical and financial outcomes across health systems, payers, governments, and life sciences. Powered by the Healthcare Intelligence Platform, Innovaccer unifies enterprise data and applies AI to automate administrative work, strengthen operational performance, and drive measurable margin expansion. Organizations such as Orlando Health, Adventist HealthCare, and Banner Health trust Innovaccer to integrate intelligence into their existing infrastructure and elevate the quality of care. For more information, visit www.innovaccer.com.