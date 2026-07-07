VB Spine to Acquire CT-Fluoro Technology for Spine Applications from Augmedics

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VB Spine LLC (“VB Spine”) today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the exclusive rights to Augmedics’ CT-to-fluoroscopy (CT-Fluoro) technology for spine applications.

“The addition of CT-Fluoro technology for spine applications will be an important step forward for the xvision platform because it provides surgeons with greater flexibility in how they utilize navigation." - Marc Viscogliosi, co-CEO of VB Spine Share

This acquisition reflects VB Spine's ongoing investment in innovative technologies, building on the acquisition of exclusive rights to the Augmedics’ xvision Spine System® platform in April. With CT-Fluoro technology, surgeons are able to register a patient's preoperative CT scan using standard fluoroscopic imaging, potentially eliminating the need for intraoperative CT or 3D imaging systems during spine procedures. By expanding workflow flexibility and reducing imaging requirements, CT-Fluoro technology helps make augmented reality navigation more accessible across a broader range of facilities and surgical settings.

"At VB Spine, our goal is to remove barriers that prevent surgeons from accessing technologies that improve procedural efficiency and patient care," said Marc Viscogliosi, co-CEO of VB Spine, speaking on behalf of his brothers and fellow co-CEOs Anthony and John Viscogliosi. “The addition of CT-Fluoro technology for spine applications will be an important step forward for the xvision platform because it provides surgeons with greater flexibility in how they utilize navigation."

The addition of CT-Fluoro technology further strengthens the xvision ecosystem and underscores VB Spine's long-term commitment to investing in enabling technologies that simplify adoption, expand access, and keep patient outcomes at the center of innovation.

Following the closing of the transaction, VB Spine intends to make CT-Fluoro technology available as part of its technology offerings for spine procedures. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory requirements. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking and are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions. Actual results may differ materially due to regulatory, commercial, and operational risks. VB Spine disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

About VB Spine

VB Spine LLC is the largest privately held spine company and among the largest family-owned medical technology companies in the world. With a comprehensive portfolio and a large and growing global distribution network, VB Spine delivers specialized solutions that address critical needs in spine surgery and enhance patient outcomes. Focused on people, partnerships, and operational excellence, VB Spine ensures healthcare professionals have access to the tools and resources needed to provide the highest standard of care. VB Spine is owned and led by the Viscogliosi Brothers. For more information on VB Spine, please visit www.vbspineco.com.