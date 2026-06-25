Backcountry and Affirm partner to give outdoor enthusiasts a transparent way to pay over time

SALT LAKE CITY & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The best outdoor experiences often start long before the trailhead, with the gear that helps make them possible. That's why Backcountry and Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) have partnered to give outdoor enthusiasts a clearer, more flexible way to pay for the purchases fueling their next adventure.

Whether they're gearing up for ski season, upgrading a mountain bike, or replacing camping gear before their next trip, eligible shoppers at Backcountry and its family of brands — including Competitive Cyclist, MotoSport, Steep & Cheap, and Level Nine Sports — can now choose Affirm at online checkout. With Affirm, they'll always know exactly what they owe, when payments are due, and when they’ll be done paying, with no late fees or hidden charges.

“Backcountry is a gateway to new experiences, new challenges, and more time outdoors, not just a place to purchase gear,” said Kevin Lenau, President at Backcountry. “By offering Affirm, we're giving customers more flexibility in how they pay, helping them feel as confident at checkout as they do in the gear they're choosing.”

“Outdoor enthusiasts are planners. They research, compare, and invest in gear they expect to use for years. They deserve a payment option that gives them the same level of clarity and control,” said Pat Suh, SVP of Revenue at Affirm. “We're proud to partner with Backcountry to help customers pay in the way that works best for them, without having to worry about late fees, compounding interest, or other surprises.”

Backcountry joins Affirm's global network of nearly 515,000 merchant partners, including leading brands like Costco, StubHub, REVOLVE, Net-a-Porter, StockX, and many more.

About Backcountry

Backcountry is a leading online specialty retailer of premium outdoor gear and apparel for adventure enthusiasts. Founded in 1996, Backcountry connects customers with top brands across cycling, hiking, camping, skiing, snowboarding, climbing, fly fishing, and more. Through expert service, curated product selection, and personalized gear recommendations from its Gearheads, Backcountry helps people pursue life outdoors with confidence and passion. For more information about Backcountry, visit backcountry.com.

About Affirm

Affirm’s mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. By building a new kind of payment network – one based on trust, transparency and putting people first – we empower millions of consumers to spend and save responsibly, and give thousands of businesses the tools to fuel growth. Unlike most credit cards and other pay-over-time options, we never charge any late or hidden fees. Follow Affirm on social media: LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | X.

AFRM-PA

Payment options through Affirm are subject to an eligibility check and are provided by these lending partners: affirm.com/lenders. Options depend on your purchase amount, and a down payment may be required. CA residents: Loans by Affirm Loan Services, LLC are made or arranged pursuant to a California Financing Law license. For licenses and disclosures, see affirm.com/licenses. Affirm Loan Services, LLC, NMLS ID 1479506