Brightwood Capital Advisors Partners with I Love Produce and Promise Holdings on Growth Financing

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Brightwood Capital Advisors, LLC ("Brightwood"), a private credit firm focused on middle-market companies, today announced that it served as lead lender on a new credit facility for I Love Produce (“ILP”), a portfolio company of Promise Holdings, LLC. The financing will support I Love Produce’s continued growth, including future acquisition opportunities. OFS Capital Management, LLC also participated in the financing.

“We are excited to lead this financing and partner with the I Love Produce and Promise Holdings team,” Scott Porter, Co-Head of Origination at Brightwood. Share

Based in West Grove, Pennsylvania, I Love Produce is a processor and distributor of garlic, ginger, and shallots throughout North America. The company operates in an attractive market supported by favorable long-term consumer demand trends and has built a resilient supply chain through a global network of long-tenured sourcing partners. Under the leadership of its experienced management team and with the support of Promise Holdings, I Love Produce has continued to strengthen its market position through both organic growth and recent acquisitions of Canada Garlic and Garlic King.

“We are excited to lead this financing and partner with the I Love Produce and Promise Holdings team,” said Scott Porter, Co-Head of Origination at Brightwood. “We have great conviction in the team and the platform they've built, and we look forward to supporting their continued growth.”

Since acquiring I Love Produce in 2023, Promise Holdings has worked alongside management to expand the company’s capabilities, strengthen operations, and pursue strategic growth opportunities.

“We are pleased to partner with Brightwood as we enter the next phase of growth,” said Gordon Liao, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Promise Holdings. “Brightwood’s experience supporting founder-built businesses and acquisition-driven growth strategies made them an ideal financing partner for I Love Produce.”

For more information, visit www.brightwoodlp.com.

About Brightwood Capital Advisors

Brightwood Capital Advisors, LLC is a private investment firm with a long-standing track record of investing in middle-market businesses. Brightwood specializes in providing senior debt capital with the ability to provide full capital solutions to its portfolio companies. Brightwood primarily invests in U.S. businesses with $5-$75 million of EBITDA within five core industries: technology & telecommunications, healthcare services, business services, transportation & logistics and franchising. Founded in 2010, Brightwood has a team of nearly 70 employees who manage more than $6 billion of assets (as of March 31, 2026) on behalf of its global and institutional investor base. Brightwood is headquartered in New York City. For more information, please visit: www.brightwoodlp.com.

About I LOVE PRODUCE LLC

I LOVE PRODUCE LLC is a company based out of West Grove PA at PO BOX 140, KELTON, Pennsylvania, United States. Our mission at I Love Produce is to provide our customers with the freshest and highest quality produce year-round. To exceed our customers' expectations with competitive pricing and timely delivery. The I Love Produce team believes that our success is directly linked to the success of our customers, our suppliers, and our employees. We are committed to fostering long-term partnerships. We are committed to source our garlic, shallots, and ginger from sustainable farms whenever possible, and we prioritize nurturing strong relationships with our suppliers to ensure that our produce is always of the highest standard. We strive to provide exceptional customer service and to continuously improve our operations to better serve our customer’s needs. For more information, please visit: https://iloveproduce.com/

About Promise Holdings

Promise Holdings is a private holding & investment company that invests in and operates early and late stage businesses in four primary consumer industry sectors: Food (Food & Beverage), fashion (fashion & beauty), fun (entertainment & leisure), future (consumer technology). We bring a high-energy, fun, entrepreneurial spirit to every company, person and situation. We invest and help co-found start-ups, as well as acquire older, 100+ year-old companies. Our only investment criteria are: Great people, great ideas, and great fun. Our Promise to everyone we come into contact with - is that we Promise to help our partners fulfill their Promise. For more information, please visit: https://www.promise-holdings.com/

About OFS Capital Management, LLC

OFS Capital Management, LLC (“OFS”) is an established, full-service provider of capital and leveraged finance solutions to U.S. corporations. We provide flexible debt financing to support recapitalizations, leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings and growth capital. OFS’s Middle Market Lending business primarily invests in privately held middle-market companies in the United States, targeting companies with annual EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million. OFS focuses on partnering with proven sponsors, management teams and owners to structure flexible financing solutions that meet company needs. OFS is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with additional offices in New York and Los Angeles. For more information, please visit: https://ofsmanagement.com/