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QEPOS Solution Ltd and DNA Payments Partner to Bring Streamlined ePOS Payments to UK Hospitality and Retail Businesses

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DNA Payments has partnered with QEPOS Solution Ltd (QEPOS), a UK-based ePOS software and systems provider, to offer integrated payments for hospitality and retail businesses nationwide.

QEPOS has become a leading supplier for point-of-sale solutions for hospitality and retail businesses of all sizes, helping them serve customers efficiently and grow sustainably by creating a unified POS experience. QEPOS customers now benefit from DNA Payments’ comprehensive payments ecosystem, including mobile and countertop payment terminals, online gateways, and omnichannel processing, all fully integrated with the QEPOS platform.

Colin Neil, CEO at DNA Payments, said: “Hospitality and retail businesses in the UK know that every inefficiency or slow process means lost revenue, especially during their busiest periods. That’s why they need smarter systems that can handle everything typically delivered via multiple providers and vendors.

“We’re delighted to move forward with QEPOS as a key ePOS partner, to deliver fast, reliable and secure payments for merchants across a range of touchpoints and payment locations.”

Prakash Badgujar, Director at QEPOS Solution Ltd, said: “Our partnership with DNA Payments represents a significant step forward in delivering a more connected and seamless experience for hospitality and retail businesses across the UK. At QEPOS, we understand that modern businesses need technology solutions that work together effortlessly, enabling them to serve customers efficiently while maintaining complete visibility and control over their operations.

“By combining our ePOS expertise with DNA Payments’ trusted payment infrastructure, we’re creating an integrated solution that simplifies payment acceptance, streamlines day-to-day operations, and enhances the overall customer journey. This partnership is built around a shared commitment to innovation, reliability, and customer success.

“Together, we’re empowering businesses with the tools they need to operate more efficiently, adapt to changing customer expectations, and achieve sustainable growth in an increasingly competitive marketplace.”

About QEPOS Solution Ltd

QEPOS Solution Ltd is a UK-based technology company specialising in advanced ePOS systems, POS software, and integrated payment solutions for the hospitality and retail sectors.

Serving restaurants, takeaways, cafes, and retail businesses across the United Kingdom, QEPOS combines reliable hardware with intelligent software to help businesses operate more efficiently, serve customers faster, and grow with confidence.

About DNA Payments

DNA Payments is one of the UK’s largest independent omnichannel payment companies. It helps businesses of all sizes receive payments in-store, online, and on the go. With a focus on innovation and reliability, DNA Payments provides the infrastructure that powers thousands of businesses across the UK and Europe.

Contacts

Media contacts:
Mark Casey +44 7880 821987
Mark@daiscomms.com

John Morrison +44 7523 000833
John.morrison@dnapaymentsgroup.com

Industry:

DNA Payments

Details
Headquarters: London, UK
CEO: Nurlan Zhagiparov
Employees: 300
Organization: PRI
Release Versions
English

Contacts

Media contacts:
Mark Casey +44 7880 821987
Mark@daiscomms.com

John Morrison +44 7523 000833
John.morrison@dnapaymentsgroup.com

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