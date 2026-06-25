WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The U.S. Conference of Mayors (USCM) has adopted a landmark resolution calling for the fundamental modernization of public transit systems, shifting the national focus from legacy input-based models to performance-driven, technology-integrated service.

U.S. Conference of Mayors Adopts Landmark Transit Modernization Resolution, Sponsored by West Sacramento, CA Mayor Martha Guerrero Share

The resolution signals a broad national consensus that legacy operational frameworks must shift toward performance-driven, technology-integrated service. By uniting municipal leaders from across the country, the coalition aims to turn proven local successes into a national mandate for transit innovation that more efficiently connects people to jobs, school, and community resources, and reduces commuting costs.

In West Sacramento, the results of modernized transit are measurable: 32,000 jobs made accessible and a 40% reduction in commute costs for local residents. Mayor Guerrero brought the resolution to USCM to turn a local proof of concept into a national mandate, after observing the results of a multi-year partnership with Via Transportation in West Sacramento, and received unanimous support.

"I brought this resolution to my peers because the technology to run better transit already exists; we just need municipal leaders and practices to catch up," said West Sacramento, CA Mayor Martha Guerrero.

"In Chandler, we proved that you don't need decades to revolutionize public transit—we successfully deployed a tech-forward, smarter mobility solution within a single mayoral term," said Chandler, AZ Mayor Kevin Hartke. "Modernizing transit isn't a distant, abstract goal; it is a proven, actionable strategy that delivers immediate economic and practical benefits to our residents right now. This Resolution provides the blueprint for cities nationwide to replicate that agility."

"Citywide innovation means completely rethinking how we deliver core municipal services, and public transit is ripe for transformation," said Sioux Falls, SD Mayor Paul TenHaken. "We replaced outdated operational frameworks with technology-integrated models, and built a more responsive, accessible, and fiscally responsible system. This resolution is a step toward bringing that mindset to transit systems across the country, and Sioux Falls is a shining example of what a “30-minute city" can look like.

The resolution reflects growing consensus among city leaders that the new technologies to run better public transit already exist — and that both legacy technology and old operational frameworks are the primary barrier to improving customer service for riders, providing more efficient operations, improving cost control and accountability, and unlocking the potential of traditionally overlooked and underserved populations.

The resolution also calls on Congress to (1) encourage transit innovation and modernization and (2) create policies that incentivize cities and public transit agencies to more successfully connect people to jobs, grow ridership, and provide high quality transit to the entire community.

The Resolution was co-sponsored by Mayors Martha Guerrero (West Sacramento, CA), Becky Daggett (Flagstaff, AZ), Connie Boesen (Des Moines, IA), Nancy Rodkin Rotering (Highland Park, IL), Anne Marie Graham-Hudak (Richfield, MN), and Travis Stovall (Gresham, OR).

About West Sacramento Microtransit, a tech-driven local public transit service operated in partnership with Via, supplementing the existing and regional transit network. The on-demand network provides affordable, flexible, and sustainable corner-to-corner public transit.

About Via, a global transit technology company that partners with cities, transit agencies, and transportation providers to build and operate modern, integrated transit systems across more than 35 countries.