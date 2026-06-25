North Central Texas Council of Governments and Alliance for Innovation Sign Historic Cooperative Purchasing Agreement, Unlocking 500+ Contracts for Local Governments Nationwide

ARLINGTON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The North Central Texas Council of Governments (NCTCOG) and the Alliance for Innovation (AFI) today announced the execution of a formal Interlocal Agreement (ILA) establishing mutual reciprocity between their cooperative purchasing programs. Powered by Civic Marketplace, the agreement gives member agencies of each organization access to the other’s full portfolio of competitively procured contracts through a single agreement, with no additional interlocal agreements required.

Under the terms of the ILA, TXShare and AFI members gain immediate access to over 500 competitively awarded contracts spanning technology, infrastructure, public safety, water and utilities, and professional services. All contracts have been competitively solicited and awarded in accordance with applicable procurement law, preserving the audit trail and statutory compliance that purchasing officers and governing bodies require. The agreement operates under Texas Government Code Chapter 791 (Interlocal Cooperation Act) and Texas Local Government Code § 271.101.

“For too long, local governments have had to choose between cooperative programs, navigating separate agreements, separate compliance processes, and separate relationships,” said Todd Little, Executive Director of the North Central Texas Council of Governments. “For the first time, an AFI member in Phoenix can access a TXShare contract administered in North Texas, and vice versa, on a single platform, with a single login, with full legal confidence.”

The agreement also marks a significant expansion for the East Texas Council of Governments (ETCOG) and COGWORKS, its cooperative purchasing program serving rural communities, school districts, and special districts nationwide. Through ETCOG’s existing TXShare membership, every COGWORKS participating agency gains immediate access to the full AFI contract portfolio at no additional cost, with no additional ILA, and with no new paperwork. ETCOG selected Civic Marketplace as the technology platform powering COGWORKS earlier this year.

On Civic Marketplace, agencies can search contracts across the combined network, verify compliance documentation, and connect directly with awarded suppliers.

The full catalog is available at civicmarketplace.com.

“What sets this apart is not just the legal framework — it’s the platform. Civic Marketplace doesn’t just host the contracts. It surfaces them intelligently, connects agencies to suppliers who are ready to serve, and generates real market activity. This is how cooperative purchasing becomes the economic development lever it was always meant to be." — Michael Wilkes, President and CEO, Alliance for Innovation

Key facts:

One ILA, hundreds of contracts — members of NCTCOG/TXShare, AFI, and COGWORKS access the combined portfolio without additional interlocal agreements

Compliance preserved — all contracts are competitively procured, with documentation available for audit and governing-body review

No cost — access is included in existing membership; no fees, subscriptions, or platform charges

Faster cycle times — agencies can move from identified need to executed purchase order in days rather than months

Additional Commentary

“This is a small legal step that can be a giant leap forward. For too long, local governments have had to choose between cooperative programs, navigating separate agreements, separate compliance processes, and separate relationships. This agreement tears that wall down. For the first time, an AFI member in Phoenix can access a TXShare contract administered in North Texas, and vice versa — on a single platform, with a single login, with full legal confidence.” — Todd Little, Executive Director, North Central Texas Council of Governments

“What sets this apart is not just the legal framework — it’s the platform. Civic Marketplace doesn’t just host the contracts. It surfaces them intelligently, connects agencies to suppliers who are ready to serve, and generates real market activity. This is how cooperative purchasing becomes the economic development lever it was always meant to be.” — Michael Wilkes, President and CEO, Alliance for Innovation

“The East Texas Council of Governments has long believed that procurement should serve communities, not just compliance checklists. This agreement opens doors for agencies across our region to access contracts they could not practically reach before. We encourage every eligible agency to browse the full catalog and see what is now available to them.” — David Cleveland, Director, East Texas Council of Governments

“This agreement represents what Civic Marketplace was built to do: remove the barriers that prevent great contracts, innovative suppliers, and public agencies from finding one another. Cooperative purchasing has long been fragmented by geography, paperwork, and disconnected systems. By bringing AFI and TXShare together on a shared marketplace, we’re creating an ecosystem where agencies have greater choice, suppliers have greater reach, and communities get faster access to proven solutions.” — Al Hleileh, Co-Founder and CEO, Civic Marketplace

About Alliance for Innovation (AFI)

AFI is a nonprofit association of governments dedicated to fostering innovation and excellence in local government. AFI assists local governments in implementing innovative solutions to enhance efficiency, service delivery, and community impact. The organization emphasizes strategic thinking, emerging technologies, and best practices to equip public agencies with the knowledge and support to address evolving challenges.

About NCTCOG/TXShare

The North Central Texas Council of Governments (NCTCOG) is a voluntary association of, by and for local governments, established to assist in regional planning. NCTCOG's purpose is to strengthen both the individual and collective power of local governments and to help them recognize regional opportunities, eliminate unnecessary duplication, and make joint decisions. Local governments and non-profit entities across all 50 states are eligible to participate in the TXShare program at no cost. Simply fill out our Interlocal Agreement, and any organization may take advantage of the TXShare contracts, as well as any future contracts to come. Typical turnaround time for an Interlocal Agreement to be executed is one business day. You can begin using the TXShare awarded contracts as soon as your Interlocal Agreement is returned, and again - there is never a cost to your organization to use the contracts.

About ETCOG

We serve as the bridge between federal, state, and local governments, helping cities and counties solve challenges and impact the future regionally. Established in 1970, ETCOG, either directly or through its contractors, provides programs and services for East Texas seniors, employers, and job seekers. ETCOG and its contractors also build the 9-1-1 emergency call delivery system, provide peace officer training and homeland security planning services, and deliver rural transportation services, business finance programs, and environmental grant funding for the region. We serve Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Smith, Upshur, Van Zandt, and Wood counties. www.etcog.org

About Civic Marketplace

Civic Marketplace is the AI procurement platform built for local governments and free for every SLED entity to use. By removing cost as a barrier, we make it easier for cities, counties, and school districts to modernize how they buy goods and services without adding strain to already tight budgets.

Our platform connects government buyers to a network of pre-approved suppliers, ensuring every contract meets compliance and quality standards from the start. We're especially committed to expanding access for historically underutilized businesses, helping local governments support regional suppliers and strengthen the communities they serve. Procurement doesn't have to be slow, complicated, or expensive. Civic Marketplace is backed by venture investment and built to prove it. Learn more at civicmarketplace.com.