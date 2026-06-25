Teledyne MEMS Selected to Support Two FABrIC Challenge Award Recipients

EDMONTON, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Teledyne MEMS announced today that it has been selected as the advanced micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) manufacturing partner for two recipients of the latest FABrIC Challenge funding awards announced by CMC Microsystems through the Government of Canada’s FABrIC initiative.

FABrIC (Fabrication of Integrated Components for the Internet’s Edge) is a Strategic Response Fund initiative designed to strengthen Canada’s domestic semiconductor capabilities and accelerate commercialization in areas including MEMS, photonics, compound semiconductors and quantum technologies.

Noze Inc. and Sheba Microsystems Inc. were selected as recipients of FABrIC Challenge funding to advance MEMS-enabled technologies in healthcare and automotive imaging. Noze is developing a high-resolution, scalable silicon aroma sensor for non-invasive, breath-based health monitoring and early disease detection, while Sheba Microsystems is developing MEMS actuators that provide AI-based temperature compensation for enhanced ADAS automotive camera systems, improving image focus and performance across changing environmental conditions.

Teledyne MEMS will support both projects through advanced MEMS process development and manufacturing expertise, reinforcing its role as a key enabler of Canada’s growing semiconductor ecosystem.

“We are proud to support both FABrIC Challenge award winners with Canadian advanced MEMS manufacturing capability,” said Sebastien Michel, Vice President and General Manager, Teledyne MEMS. “These projects demonstrate the strength of Canada’s innovation ecosystem and the critical role advanced MEMS manufacturing plays in healthcare, automotive and next-generation sensing technologies.”

The collaboration further highlights Teledyne MEMS’ commitment to advancing domestic semiconductor innovation and helping Canadian companies scale transformative technologies from development to commercialization.

About Teledyne MEMS

Teledyne MEMS is one of the world’s foremost pure-play MEMS foundries, offering design, prototyping and high-volume manufacturing for MEMS sensors, actuators and microfabricated semiconductor devices. With advanced 150 mm and 200 mm wafer capabilities and decades of process expertise, Teledyne MEMS serves customers across automotive, industrial, medical, consumer and communications applications. For more information about Teledyne MEMS, visit www.teledynemems.com.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) is a leading provider of sophisticated digital imaging products and software, instrumentation, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. Teledyne’s operations are primarily located in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Western and Northern Europe. For more information, visit www.teledyne.com.