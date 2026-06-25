CP Group Drives Occupancy From 76% to 93% at Northpoint Center Following Strategic Recapitalization

LAKE MARY, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CP Group, a prominent owner-operator of office properties throughout the Sunbelt, today announced that Northpoint Center, its three-building, 334,000-square-foot office campus in Lake Mary, Fla., has signed two new leasing agreements totaling over 30,000 square feet. These agreements are the latest in more than 126,000 square feet of leasing activity the firm has executed since its recapitalization less than two years ago, increasing park-wide occupancy from 76 percent to 93 percent.

"The momentum at Northpoint Center is the result of a deliberate effort to create a workplace experience that resonates with today’s tenants,” said Josh Edwards, Senior Vice President at CP Group. Share

"The momentum at Northpoint Center is the result of a deliberate effort to create a workplace experience that resonates with today’s tenants,” said Josh Edwards, Senior Vice President at CP Group. “Companies want flexibility, quality amenities, responsive ownership, and confidence that their workplace can support future growth. By consistently delivering on these expectations, we’ve transformed Northpoint Center into one of the strongest-performing office campuses in the Lake Mary market.”

The agreements include a new 16,586-square-foot lease with Staples Contract & Commercial LLC and a 13,707-square-foot lease expansion for Westwood Professional Services at the property. Staples turned to Northpoint Center after needing to quickly relocate from its previous office, while Westwood elected to more than double its footprint at the property rather than move elsewhere in Greater Orlando. In both cases, CP Group leveraged longstanding relationships and deep market expertise to deliver tailored solutions, helping Staples execute a time-sensitive relocation and allowing Westwood to expand alongside its growing workforce without disrupting operations.

Madison Kimball of JLL served as the leasing agents for the property and represented the landlord in both transactions. Chris Mullen and Andrei Savitski of CBRE represented Staples, and John Beach and Catherine Gibbons of Newmark represented Westwood.

CP Group completed an extensive capital improvements program in 2024, ahead of the recapitalization, which included renovated lobbies, enhanced outdoor gathering areas overlooking Lake Mary, a new tenant conference facility, upgraded fitness amenities, and refreshed landscaping throughout the property. Since completing these upgrades, occupancy has increased to 94 percent at Northpoint I, 91 percent at Northpoint II, and 95 percent at Northpoint IV.

Northpoint Center is located in the Lake Mary/Heathrow/Primera submarket of Orlando, which leads the market in population growth and housing values. The property features high ceilings and ample natural light throughout, as well as onsite amenities such as an outdoor pavilion with weekly food truck programming and covered seating; lakefront office views; and abundant walking trails. Northpoint Center also offers tenants immediate access to Interstate-4, SR-417, and US 17-92 and sits within three miles of over 25 restaurants, hotels, and retail options. To learn more about Northpoint Center, visit www.northpoint-center.com.

About CP Group

Founded in 1986, CP Group is a vertically integrated commercial real estate firm and value-add investor with deep market knowledge across the Sunbelt. The firm has acquired, repositioned, and operated over 170 office and mixed-use properties, totaling more than 64 million square feet and valued at over $8 billion. The firm applies its market expertise and integrated operations to deliver experience-driven environments that support tenant retention and maximize asset value. CP Group maintains offices in Atlanta, Boca Raton, Dallas, Denver, Jacksonville, Miami, and Washington, D.C. For more information, visit CPGcre.com.