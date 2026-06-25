Front Integrates with Zoom Contact Center to Fix Fragmented Customer Conversations

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Front, the customer operations platform for B2B teams who deal in high stakes and hard problems, today announced a new integration with Zoom Contact Center, making it easy to manage customer conversations in a single workspace. The integration brings Zoom Contact Center inbound and outbound calls, voicemails, and SMS conversations into Front’s workspace alongside other channels, including email and chat.

As customer communication becomes increasingly fragmented across channels and systems, businesses are struggling to maintain context across interactions. Poor customer experiences could cost businesses nearly $3 trillion in sales globally as customers cut their spending in response to a bad experience, according to Qualtrics XM Institute.

By bringing Zoom Contact Center into the same workspace where teams already collaborate on customer issues, Front helps companies reduce context switching, improve coordination across teams, and resolve issues faster.

“Customer conversations increasingly span channels, teams, and systems, making continuity and context more important than ever,” said Kentis Gopalla, Head of Customer Experience Product & Ecosystem at Zoom. “This integration reflects a shared commitment between Zoom and Front to helping organizations unify customer conversations and improve collaboration across customer-facing teams.”

With the Front and Zoom Contact Center integration, teams can:

Manage calls, voicemails, SMS, email, and chat conversations from one unified, omnichannel workspace

Access conversation history and CRM data during live customer interactions

Listen, search, and comment on call recordings and voicemail transcripts directly in Front

Automatically pause assignments across other channels while agents are on active calls, eliminating interruptions

Track voice, SMS, email, and chat activity in one dashboard through Front Analytics

The integration also extends Front AI into voice and SMS workflows. Front AI can automatically tag, prioritize, and route inbound conversations while AI-assisted drafts and summaries help teams respond faster.

“Voice conversations are often where the most important customer moments happen, but they’re typically disconnected from the rest of the customer workflow,” said Ally Anderson, Vice President of Global Partner and Channel Sales at Front. “Together, Front and Zoom give teams the full context behind every customer conversation so they can resolve issues more effectively.”

The Zoom Contact Center integration builds on an existing integration that allows Front users to launch and manage Zoom Meetings directly from their inbox.

The integration for Zoom Contact Center is available to Front customers on Starter, Professional, and Enterprise plans using Zoom Contact Center. Availability of certain Zoom Contact Center voice features may vary by region.

To learn more, visit front.com/integrations/zoom.

About Front

B2B companies, meet your only friend in CX: Front. Real B2B customer issues are messy. They don’t sit in one inbox or with one team. Front keeps teams in sync, making sure context doesn’t get lost, and equipping companies with AI that can handle both complex and routine customer work. More than 9,000 companies, including Uber Freight, Navan, and Stripe, rely on Front. Check us out at Front.com and on our socials, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.