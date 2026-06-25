Smarsh Collaborates With AWS to Reduce Compliance Review Workload by ~77%, Accelerating Safe Enterprise AI Adoption Through Multi-Year Strategic Agreement

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Smarsh, a global leader in digital communications compliance and intelligence, announced breakthrough results from its strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS), delivering a new standard for compliant AI adoption in regulated industries.

Breakthrough results from the Smarsh-AWS collaboration are redefining how regulated organizations deploy AI at scale. Share

Since launching the multi-year initiative in October 2025, Smarsh has enabled leading financial institutions to move AI from experimentation to enterprise-scale deployment while enabling the rigorous compliance, governance, and risk management requirements of regulated markets.

At a time when many organizations are struggling to balance innovation with oversight, the collaboration is accelerating the transformation of compliance from a reactive function into an intelligence-driven competitive advantage.

Proven Results for AI-Powered Compliance

Early deployments are already delivering measurable business impact at scale. A leading global investment bank achieved:

77% reduction in compliance reviewer workload, across millions of alerts

Less than 2% loss in risk detection, preserving compliance integrity

Improved performance across both lexicon and machine learning models

Accelerating future model agent development

Greater overall effectiveness of compliance programs

The result: financial institutions can dramatically reduce manual review burdens, lower operational costs, and accelerate insight generation—without compromising governance, transparency, or regulatory defensibility.

“Financial institutions do not need more AI experimentation—they need trusted, auditable outcomes,” said Goutam Nadella, Chief Strategy Officer at Smarsh. “The biggest barrier to enterprise AI adoption in financial services has been governance and compliance risk. Through our collaboration with AWS and our foundation on Amazon Bedrock and Amazon Bedrock AgentCore, we are removing that barrier, proving firms can achieve transformational efficiency gains while maintaining the high standards regulators expect.”

Closing the AI Governance Gap for Regulated Institutions

As generative AI adoption accelerates across capital markets and banking, regulators are increasing scrutiny around explainability, oversight, and risk management. Smarsh is addressing this challenge directly by delivering enterprise-grade governance capabilities designed specifically for highly regulated environments.

“At AWS, we believe regulated industries shouldn't have to choose between innovation and compliance,” said Carol Potts, General Manager, US ISV Sales, AWS. "Smarsh has shown what's possible when you combine deep domain expertise with the scalability of AWS, delivering compliant AI solutions that financial institutions can deploy with confidence. We're proud to collaborate with customers who are setting a new standard for responsible AI adoption."

Private equity firm, K1 Investment Management, is a long-standing Smarsh customer and has benefited from the company’s AI innovations. "As an early adopter of Smarsh's AI Noise Reduction built on AWS Bedrock, we've cut false positives by 50% while gaining the regulatory defensibility our compliance team needs," said Jean Kisaka, VP and Chief Compliance Officer, K1 Investment Management. "This helps our compliance team focus on what matters most, to help deliver smarter oversight with better resource allocation."

Turning Communications Data into Strategic Intelligence

Smarsh is transforming how organizations use communications data—turning static archives into an active intelligence layer for compliance, legal, and surveillance teams:

Sharper compliance oversight: Surveillance teams can cut review volumes by up to 77% with Intelligent Agent, and identify 3–5x more real risks across multilingual communications

Surveillance teams can cut review volumes by up to 77% with Intelligent Agent, and identify 3–5x more real risks across multilingual communications Faster legal discovery : Legal teams can accelerate case assessment with Discovery Agent, reducing investigation costs by up to 75% and reliance on outside counsel

: Legal teams can accelerate case assessment with Discovery Agent, reducing investigation costs by up to 75% and reliance on outside counsel Less noise for smaller teams: Small and mid-sized firms can reduce compliance alert volumes by up to 60% with Noise Reduction Agent

Built for Enterprise Scale and Immediate Adoption

Smarsh solutions are available through AWS Marketplace, enabling organizations to accelerate deployment and maximize existing AWS investments.

As financial institutions move from AI pilots to enterprise-wide deployment, Smarsh is establishing a new benchmark for scalable, compliant AI innovation—helping firms modernize operations while strengthening trust, oversight, and resilience.

About Smarsh

Smarsh enables companies to transform oversight into foresight by surfacing business-critical signals in their digital communications. Regulated organizations of all sizes rely upon the Smarsh portfolio of cloud-native capture, retention, and oversight solutions to identify risks before they become losses, fines, or headlines.

Smarsh serves a global client base spanning the top banks in North America, Europe, and Asia, leading brokerage firms, insurers, registered investment advisors, and U.S. federal, state, and local government agencies. To discover more about the future of communications capture, archiving and oversight, visit www.smarsh.com or follow Smarsh on LinkedIn.