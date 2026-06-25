Edge Case Conducts Independent, Comprehensive Assessment for Aurora, Setting New Bar for Autonomous Vehicle Safety Assurance

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Edge Case today announced it has partnered with Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ: AUR) and reviewed its Safety Case, establishing a new standard for safety transparency in the autonomous vehicle industry. After a three-month audit, Edge Case confirmed Aurora’s Safety Case is well-structured, substantively aligned with industry best practices, and actively maintained – emphasizing the Aurora Driver’s maturity and readiness for America's highways.

“Our work with Aurora is a reflection of the industry's growing interest in more open, rigorous, and independently validated approaches to safety. This is how we raise the bar and build lasting confidence in autonomous systems,” said Nathan Parker, CEO of Edge Case.

Rigorous, Evidence-Based Approach to Safety Validation

The collaboration marks an important step forward in Safety Case validation by utilizing a third party to thoroughly review evidence. Aurora’s Safety Case is an evidence-based justification for why its autonomous vehicle technology is safe – assembled from real-world data, testing, and engineering work. As autonomous technology scales, this evidence based approach is critical to building confidence with regulators, partners, and the public.

“This independent validation from Edge Case underscores our unwavering commitment to safety and transparency at Aurora," said Nat Beuse, Chief Safety Officer at Aurora. “By reviewing our comprehensive Safety Case against leading industry standards and Edge Case’s state of the art process, the audit confirmed that our autonomous technology is built on an exceptionally strong foundation. Achieving this level of thoroughness is a testament to our team's rigorous safety engineering practices, and we are incredibly proud of these results as we continue to deploy self-driving technology at scale.”

Raising the Bar for Public Trust and Industry Transparency

Aurora retained Edge Case to conduct the evaluation in Q1 2026 when Aurora was expanding its driverless trucking network and validating new capabilities. Edge Case evaluated the structural organization of Aurora’s Safety Case and the claims themselves, measuring Aurora's work against federal safety elements outlined by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and industry standards and best practices such as UL4600, ISO26262, AVSC CSE, and more.

This evaluation uniquely focused on reviewing the structure of the entire safety case while using a sampling approach to evaluate the claims effectively. With deep expertise and broad access to Aurora’s systems and teams, Edge Case independently selected what to evaluate, and through a rigorous and methodical approach, confirmed Aurora’s safety claims are backed by hard facts.

By combining Aurora’s system expertise with Edge Case’s deep experience in risk assessment, the companies are not only strengthening confidence in the Aurora Driver, but also redefining how the autonomous vehicle industry proves it’s ready for the real world.

About Edge Case

Edge Case is the trusted technical partner helping companies safely deploy autonomous and sophisticated systems. With deep expertise in autonomy, functional safety, and systems engineering, Edge Case helps teams navigate evolving regulatory landscapes and operational risk, providing continuous assurance and helping demonstrate their systems are safe enough for real-world operations. Aurora CEO, Chris Urmson, currently serves on the Board of Directors for Edge Case and is not involved in the selection of any specific projects or reviewing or influencing report content. To learn more, visit ecr.ai.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora (Nasdaq: AUR) delivers the benefits of self-driving technology safely, quickly, and broadly to make transportation safer, increasingly accessible, and more reliable and efficient than ever before. The Aurora Driver is a self-driving system designed to operate multiple vehicle types, from freight-hauling trucks to ride-hailing passenger vehicles, and underpins Aurora’s driver as a service product for trucking. Aurora is working with industry leaders across the transportation ecosystem, including AUMOVIO, FedEx, Hirschbach, McLane, NVIDIA, PACCAR, Ryder, Schneider, Toyota, Uber, Uber Freight, Volvo Trucks, Volvo Autonomous Solutions, and Werner. To learn more, visit aurora.tech.