Tennessee Titans Bet on Extreme Networks to Power New Nissan Stadium Experience

NASHVILLE, Tenn & MORRISVILLE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Tennessee Titans today announced they have chosen Extreme Networks (Nasdaq: EXTR) to deliver advanced wireless connectivity throughout the new Nissan Stadium. The venue will be the first to deploy Extreme Multi-Beam Wireless, a first of its kind breakthrough innovation engineered to redefine Wi-Fi performance in the world's most demanding environments.

Extreme will deliver a state-of-the-art Wi-Fi 7 network to help ensure fans enjoy seamless connectivity while attending Titans games and other world-class events. From entering the stadium and using frictionless markets to sharing content and streaming on mobile devices, the network will provide the speed, reliability, and capacity required to support a modern, highly connected venue experience.

“We've worked closely with Extreme for years to push the boundaries of what's possible in stadium technology, and their expertise in large venue connectivity is unmatched,” said Titans Senior Vice President of Technology, Andrew McIntyre. “As the first venue to deploy Extreme Multi-Beam Wireless, we're defining the future of stadium connectivity, enabling a more immersive fan experience, and building a network that can support the next decade of live events.”

Extreme Multi-Beam Wireless is a brand-new technology that combines MatSing’s advanced antenna technology with Extreme’s access points. It is designed to reach every corner of the building, providing targeted, high-capacity coverage, even with tens of thousands of people connecting at once.

“The Titans had a bold vision for their new home, and we're honored they chose Extreme as a partner in bringing it to life,” said John Brams, Senior Vice President, Americas at Extreme. “The network will be foundational to every fan, employee and operational experience inside the stadium, and we're excited to help power a venue built to host the biggest moments in sports and entertainment.”

Features of Extreme Networks’ connectivity solutions include:

High-speed Wi-Fi 7 , supporting seamless streaming and real-time social sharing for tens of thousands of concurrent users.

, supporting seamless streaming and real-time social sharing for tens of thousands of concurrent users. Extreme Network Fabric provides self-healing rerouting, policy-based management, and automated scaling across event spaces, from regular season games to Super Bowl LXIV.

provides self-healing rerouting, policy-based management, and automated scaling across event spaces, from regular season games to Super Bowl LXIV. Extreme Platform ONE™ gives operators unified network management, real-time analytics, and end-to-end visibility and AI capabilities from a single platform.

gives operators unified network management, real-time analytics, and end-to-end visibility and AI capabilities from a single platform. Extreme Multi-Beam Wireless is the first hyper-directional antenna solution for Wi-Fi — delivering targeted, high-capacity coverage with precision across every corner of a 60,000-seat venue.

Extreme Powers the NFL

The Tennessee Titans are now the 12th NFL team/stadium to leverage Extreme Wi-Fi to power high-density wireless connectivity, mobile services, and enhanced fan experiences throughout the stadium. Additionally, 30 teams have deployed ExtremeCloud Business Insights, a platform designed to turn stadium Wi-Fi data into insights about fan behavior, application usage, and engagement, helping teams improve the game-day experience, personalize services and optimize operations.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) is a leader in AI-powered cloud networking, focused on delivering simple and secure solutions that help businesses address challenges and enable connections among devices, applications, and users. We push the boundaries of technology, leveraging the powers of artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation. Tens of thousands of customers globally trust our AI-driven cloud networking solutions and industry-leading support to enable businesses to drive value, foster innovation, and overcome extreme challenges.

For more information, visit Extreme's website at www.extremenetworks.com or follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, X, Facebook, or Instagram.

Extreme Networks, Extreme Platform ONE, and the Extreme Networks logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Extreme Networks, Inc. in the United States, and other countries. Other trademarks shown herein are the property of their respective owners.

About the Tennessee Titans

Headquartered in Nashville, the Tennessee Titans are part of the NFL’s AFC South division. Founded as the Houston Oilers in 1960, the team moved to Tennessee in 1997 and began play in its current home, Nissan Stadium, in 1999. With a mission statement of “Win, Serve, Entertain,” the Titans are committed to excelling on the field and in the community. The Titans’ ONE Community platform reaches many of Nashville’s most underrepresented and marginalized communities with a focus on three areas – Opportunity, Neighborhoods and Education – and strives to create generational change one person, one family, and one community at a time. The Titans’ corporate office is located at its practice facility, Vanderbilt Health Football Center. For more information, visit TennesseeTitans.com.