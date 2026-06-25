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KBRA Assigns AA Rating to Alaska Municipal Bond Bank Authority General Obligation and Refunding Bonds, 2026 Series Two; Affirms Related Ratings

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns a long-term rating of AA to the Alaska Municipal Bond Bank Authority General Obligation and Refunding Bonds, 2026 Series Two and affirms the long-term rating of AA for the Authority's outstanding General Obligation Bonds.

KBRA additionally affirms the long-term rating of AA+ for the State of Alaska's General Obligation Bonds as well as the long-term rating of AA for the State's Appropriation Bonds.

The rating Outlook for each obligation is Stable.

Key Credit Considerations

The rating actions reflect the following key credit considerations:

Credit Positives

  • Essentiality of underlying loans for local government financing needs and mechanisms for State support of Authority Bonds.
  • History of full and timely payment of Authority Bonds without reserve draws or State support.
  • Precautionary appropriation by the State each year since 2009 to replenish Authority DSRFs in the event of draws.

Credit Challenges

  • State support payment backstop mechanism is a moral obligation pledge, though the standing appropriation for reserve replenishment and other features mitigate this risk.

Rating Sensitivities

For Upgrade

  • Upgrade of the State GO rating.

For Downgrade

  • Downgrade of the State GO rating.
  • Failure of the Legislature to proactively provide the Authority its annual standing appropriation for reserve replenishment.

To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Methodologies

Disclosures

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

About KBRA

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA), one of the major credit rating agencies (CRA), is a full-service CRA registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered as a CRA with the European Securities and Markets Authority. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited is registered as a CRA with the UK Financial Conduct Authority. In addition, KBRA is designated as a Designated Rating Organization (DRO) by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency by Taiwan’s Financial Supervisory Commission and is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider (CRP) in the U.S.

Doc ID: 1015705

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Peter Scherer, Senior Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-2325
peter.scherer@kbra.com

Joanne Ferrigan, Senior Director
+1 646-731-1455
joanne.ferrigan@kbra.com

Douglas Kilcommons, Managing Director (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-3341
douglas.kilcommons@kbra.com

Business Development Contacts

William Baneky, Managing Director
+1 646-731-2409
william.baneky@kbra.com

James Kissane, Senior Director
+1 646-731-2380
james.kissane@kbra.com

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Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC

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Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Peter Scherer, Senior Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-2325
peter.scherer@kbra.com

Joanne Ferrigan, Senior Director
+1 646-731-1455
joanne.ferrigan@kbra.com

Douglas Kilcommons, Managing Director (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-3341
douglas.kilcommons@kbra.com

Business Development Contacts

William Baneky, Managing Director
+1 646-731-2409
william.baneky@kbra.com

James Kissane, Senior Director
+1 646-731-2380
james.kissane@kbra.com

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