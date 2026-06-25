Locus Robotics Wins 2026 AI Breakthrough Award for Cognitive Robotics Innovation

WILMINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Locus Robotics, the leader in Flexibility-First Warehouse Automation, today announced it has been named the winner of the 2026 Cognitive Robotics Innovation Award in the ninth annual AI Breakthrough Awards program. Locus Array was recognized for its combination of AI-based perception, mobile robotics, robotic manipulation, and autonomous execution to perform end-to-end fulfillment workflows directly within the warehouse aisle.

Selected from more than 5,000 nominations across 20+ countries, Locus Robotics was named alongside leading AI and technology companies including NVIDIA, Snowflake, Dell Technologies, AMD, Qualcomm, and others.

“The frontier of AI is moving beyond digital assistants into systems that perceive, reason, and act in the physical world,” said Rick Faulk, CEO of Locus Robotics. “That shift from informing decisions to executing work autonomously is exactly what Locus Array brings into live warehouse operations. This recognition underscores the growing role of Physical AI in helping fulfillment operations adapt, execute, and scale in real time.”

Unlike traditional automation built for predictability, Locus Array is designed for environments defined by constant change. By operating within the aisle as an intelligent, autonomous system, it expands what is possible in warehouse automation. As part of this architecture, it introduces a Robots-to-Goods capability—extending automation directly to inventory—within a broader, adaptive fulfillment platform.

“Locus Array represents a major advancement in applying AI to real-world operations,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director, AI Breakthrough. “Modern warehouses require systems that can continuously adapt to changing conditions. Locus Array delivers exactly that—giving operators not just efficiency, but confidence in execution within highly dynamic environments.”

This recognition builds on a strong wave of industry validation for Locus Array. Earlier this year, the system received the 2026 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Award from the Business Intelligence Group, was named a 2026 RBR50 Robotics Innovation Award winner, and was selected as a top 3 finalist for MHI’s Best New Innovation Award at MODEX 2026.

About AI Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AI Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Artificial Intelligence technologies, services, companies and products. The AI Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of AI companies and products in categories including Agentic AI, Machine Learning, Generative AI, Robotics, AI Hardware, Computer Vision and more. For more information visit AIBreakthroughAwards.com.

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Locus Robotics

Locus Robotics is the leader in Flexibility-First Warehouse Automation, delivering Operational Confidence to warehouse operators navigating an environment defined by constant uncertainty. Regarded as the largest privately held commercial robotics company in the United States by revenue, Locus Robotics enables organizations to plan, execute, and adapt across volume volatility, labor variability, and evolving order profiles.

Powered by the LocusONE platform, Locus Robotics orchestrates fulfillment workflows across picking, replenishment, putaway, transport, sorting, and pack-out through a unified system of robotics, orchestration, and applied AI. The platform provides predictive visibility, adaptive decision-making, and elastic execution, giving operations leaders clear insight into capacity, throughput, and risk without fixed infrastructure or disruptive facility redesigns.

Trusted by more than 150 retail, healthcare, 3PL, and industrial brands across 350+ sites worldwide, Locus Robotics supports operations at every stage of the automation journey. Delivered through an industry-first Robots-as-a-Service model, Locus Robotics enables performance to evolve as operational needs change.