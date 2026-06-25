Komodo Expands Strategic Partnership With Alnylam to Scale AI-Powered Intelligence Platform

NEW YORK & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Komodo Health®, the leader in AI-powered healthcare intelligence, today announced an expanded strategic partnership with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ALNY), the leading RNAi therapeutics company to scale Marmot™, Komodo’s analytics AI platform, across key enterprise functions at Alnylam.

Built on the Healthcare Map®, the industry’s most comprehensive view of more than 330 million de-identified patient journeys, Marmot helps organizations move beyond fragmented analytics and static reporting toward real-time, transparent, and reproducible healthcare intelligence. Launched in August 2025, Alnylam was an early adopter of the platform, with the collaboration initially focused on building custom AI agents for Alnylam’s commercial business function.

The expanded partnership will enable Alnylam to deploy Marmot across its customer-facing organization and leverage its capabilities more broadly across the enterprise, creating a unified foundation for data-driven decision-making at scale.

“Alnylam’s ability to create meaningful impact is built on breakthrough science, strong execution, and an unwavering commitment to patients,” said Tolga Tanguler, Chief Commercial Officer at Alnylam. “This new capability strengthens our ability to connect insight into action, helping us scale more effectively, accelerate decision-making, and continue delivering sustainable growth while maintaining our focus on patients.”

Since initially deploying Marmot, Alnylam and Komodo have built and deployed custom AI agents across critical workflows. Alnylam has integrated a wide range of enterprise datasets into the platform, transforming how teams access and act on insights by eliminating reliance on fragmented dashboards, reducing reporting cycles from months to hours, and enabling teams to generate insights that were previously out of reach. Marmot will continue to support Alnylam as the company works toward a range of operational and patient impact objectives.

Advancing the Next Generation of Enterprise Healthcare AI

The expanded partnership reflects a broader shift occurring across healthcare and Life Sciences as organizations move beyond AI experimentation and begin adopting new operating models built around real-time intelligence. As the limitations of disconnected dashboards, static reporting, and siloed analytics become increasingly apparent, the focus is turning toward enterprise-wide systems that can continuously generate, distribute, and operationalize trusted, verifiable insights across teams.

“We’re moving from a world where every team operates from its own reports and analyses to one where an entire enterprise sees the same reality in real time and can act on it,” said Arif Nathoo, MD, CEO and Co-Founder of Komodo Health. “Marmot is not only a productivity improvement; it’s a new operating model. Alnylam is demonstrating what becomes possible when AI evolves into an intelligence layer that powers how an organization runs.”

New Marmot Capabilities Support Enterprise-Wide Adoption

To support this next phase of enterprise AI adoption, Komodo also released several new Marmot capabilities designed to make healthcare intelligence accessible to every user, from business leaders and consultants to analysts and data scientists. These latest capabilities deliver unprecedented visibility, knowledge, and control over healthcare data, ensuring every analysis is reproducible, verifiable, and executed with unmatched speed and confidence.

“The organizations seeing the greatest value from AI aren’t simply generating insights faster; they’re embedding trusted intelligence directly into the workflows that drive critical decisions,” said Amit Sangani, Chief Technology Officer at Komodo. “These new capabilities are designed to help organizations move beyond experimentation and build AI into the core processes that drive the enterprise, without sacrificing the scientific rigor healthcare demands.”

To learn more, register for today’s live launch event at 1 PM ET/ 10 AM PT here or visit our Product Updates page.

About Komodo Health

Komodo Health® is building the trusted AI-powered intelligence layer for healthcare and Life Sciences. Powered by the Healthcare Map®, the industry’s most comprehensive view of more than 330 million de-identified patient journeys, Komodo’s healthcare-native AI analytics platform, Marmot™, equips organizations with the intelligence needed to answer critical healthcare questions across clinical development, market access, commercialization, and real-world evidence. Designed for transparency, auditability, and reproducibility, Marmot enables teams to move from question to decision with greater speed and confidence. For more information, visit komodohealth.com.