Veritone Launches New AI-Powered Assess Tool to Accelerate Public Sector Investigations, Audits and Compliance

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), a leader in building enterprise AI and data solutions, today announced the launch of Veritone Assess, an AI-powered data analysis solution designed to help public sector agencies rapidly identify inconsistencies, missing information and critical intelligence gaps hidden within complex datasets. By automatically evaluating reports, witness statements, financial records and other evidentiary materials against policies, regulations and investigative criteria, Assess dramatically reduces the time required to manually review information while helping increase the speed and accuracy of decision making.

As public sector agencies face growing volumes of digital evidence, reports and case documentation, manual review processes have become difficult to scale. As the latest addition to Veritone's established and robust suite of public safety solutions, Assess helps law enforcement, military and compliance professionals transform unstructured information into actionable intelligence to help accelerate investigations, strengthen oversight and improve case outcomes. Available today as a standalone application, Assess is planned for future integration with Veritone Investigate, further expanding Veritone’s AI-powered ecosystem for investigative and compliance workflows.

“From data overload to actionable insight, Veritone Assess equips public sector professionals with the tools they need to optimize resources and close cases faster,” said Ryan Steelberg, CEO of Veritone. “By accelerating the analysis and comparison of data sets against department manuals, penal codes and federal regulations, we are enabling agencies to mitigate operational and legal risks while significantly speeding up the workflow so investigators can focus on what matters most – public safety.”

One organization already leveraging Veritone Assess is the Cold Case Foundation, a leading investigative nonprofit that partners with law enforcement agencies worldwide to help solve unsolved crimes and advance cold case investigations. Cold Case Foundation leverages Veritone Assess as a key technology, empowering investigators to process decades of unstructured case files, disparate evidence and complex historical data in a matter of minutes compared to doing it manually, which would take months. By utilizing the advanced data analysis capabilities of Assess, the Cold Case Foundation can identify previously overlooked connections, resolve missing information, generate actionable leads and advance cases.

Key Features of Veritone Assess:

Automated deviation analysis : Quickly identifies inconsistencies, policy deviations, and missing information across massive datasets.

: Quickly identifies inconsistencies, policy deviations, and missing information across massive datasets. Event timeline generation : Automatically transforms unstructured narrative data from reports into structured, interactive chronological timelines, such as Gantt charts, for immediate case clarity.

: Automatically transforms unstructured narrative data from reports into structured, interactive chronological timelines, such as Gantt charts, for immediate case clarity. Flexible rule sets: Supports comparison against various policy types, including state law, federal law, police department manuals, corporate codes of conduct and international statutes

Supports comparison against various policy types, including state law, federal law, police department manuals, corporate codes of conduct and international statutes Intelligence summary : Distills complex case data into easy-to-read summaries while highlighting critical evidence gaps.

: Distills complex case data into easy-to-read summaries while highlighting critical evidence gaps. Custom chatbot : Includes a built-in AI chat featuring customizable user personas (e.g., “Homicide Detective”) to interrogate evidence, ask follow-up questions, and provide tailored, context-specific investigative direction.

: Includes a built-in AI chat featuring customizable user personas (e.g., “Homicide Detective”) to interrogate evidence, ask follow-up questions, and provide tailored, context-specific investigative direction. Secure, Controlled AI Environment: Built on a private, contained architecture designed to support data security, privacy, and compliance for sensitive public sector investigations and evidence management.

As public sector agencies face increasing pressure to do more with less, Assess empowers them to transform vast amounts of complex data into a strategic advantage. By helping automate the most time-consuming aspects of evidence review and compliance checking, Veritone is enabling operational efficiency, transparency and accountability in government investigations and audits.

While available to Public Sector customers today, Veritone Assess will also be available to Commercial customers later in 2026. Assess will help these users compare datasets like budget and planning documents to compliance documents and legal contracts to identify gaps in contractual obligations or compare customer engagement transcripts to policy, compliance or best practices.

For more information on Assess, visit: https://www.veritone.com/applications/assess/

About Veritone

Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) is a leader in enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software and solutions that transform unstructured data into actionable intelligence and dynamic workflows. By empowering organizations in both the commercial and public sectors, Veritone enables users to increase operational efficiency, accelerate decision-making, and drive profitability. The company's proprietary AI operating system, aiWARE™, orchestrates a diverse ecosystem of machine learning models and intelligent applications to process and tokenize data—including video, audio, and images—powering sophisticated automation and measurable business outcomes. Committed to the development of ethical AI, Veritone blends human expertise with cutting-edge technology to help customers navigate a complex digital landscape while helping to protect intellectual property and enabling sustainable business growth. For more information, visit Veritone.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated capabilities and performance of Veritone Assess, including its ability to accelerate investigations, audits, and compliance workflows; the expected integration of Veritone Assess into Veritone Investigate; the expected benefits of the collaboration between Veritone and the Cold Case Foundation, including the ability to advance cold case investigations; the potential for AI technology to assist in evidence review and case analysis; Veritone's ability to process and analyze unstructured data sources; and Veritone's business strategy, market position, and growth opportunities in the public sector.

Words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “continue,” “can,” “may,” “plans,” “potential,” “projects,” “seeks,” “should,” “will,” “would” or similar expressions and the negatives of those expressions may identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions, and projections and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks relating to the performance and reliability of AI-powered technology in investigative and compliance applications; the ability of Veritone Assess to deliver the speed, accuracy, and analytical capabilities described herein; Veritone's ability to successfully develop, integrate, and commercialize new products, including Veritone Assess; Veritone's ability to successfully maintain and expand its collaboration with the Cold Case Foundation; the evolving regulatory environment for AI, data privacy, and law enforcement technology; the ability to process and analyze legacy and modern data formats; risks related to public sector sales cycles, procurement requirements, and government budgets; and other risks described in Veritone's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Although Veritone believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove inaccurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking information included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Veritone or any other person that their objectives or plans will be achieved. Veritone undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.