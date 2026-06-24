FirstRidge Accelerates Growth Strategy with Weddle & Sons Partnership and Appointment of Industry Veteran Erik Zadrozny as Chief Revenue Officer

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FirstRidge Service Partners (“FirstRidge”), a platform of best-in-class residential roofing and restoration specialists in the United States backed by Garnett Station Partners, today announced a new partnership with Weddle & Sons, Inc. Roofing (“Weddle & Sons”), a premier roofing contractor headquartered in Manhattan, Kansas with operations in five states. In addition to this partnership, FirstRidge also announced the appointment of Erik Zadrozny as the platform’s Chief Revenue Officer.

Erik’s appointment further strengthens FirstRidge’s highly experienced management team, including CEO Seth Wartak and CFO Mark DuRei, who bring robust platform building, integration and services experience to the company. With the addition of Weddle & Sons, FirstRidge now operates eight premier roofing contractor brands across the country in 11 states.

“FirstRidge is making significant strides as a market-leading platform in the opportunity-rich roofing and exterior home services industry,” said Abe Hidary, Founder & Chairman of FirstRidge. “Successful platforms are built by partnering with great businesses and hiring excellent people to help integrate and scale them – and, as demonstrated by today’s announcement, we are doing exactly that. Since launching in November 2023, we have continued to expand across the U.S., rapidly gaining market share. As the go-to partner for founder-led roofing contractors, we are well positioned to continue our growth trajectory and provide even more customers with reliable, high-quality roofing and restoration services.”

“Weddle & Sons exemplifies the kind of company we aim to partner with – market-leading contractors who fit naturally within our existing portfolio and enhance our ability to deliver best-in-class roofing services across the ‘hail belt’ region,” said Seth Wartak, CEO of FirstRidge. “In the less than three years since our founding, our team has generated significant momentum by partnering with founders, leadership teams and entrepreneurs to establish a strong network of best-in-class contractors. As our platform grows, we are thrilled to welcome Erik to our team as CRO. Erik brings a unique combination of roofing industry expertise, commercial leadership and technology-driven growth experience. As we scale FirstRidge, his ability to combine best-in-class sales practices with modern technology enablement will be instrumental in helping our partner brands accelerate growth while delivering an exceptional customer experience.”

Weddle & Sons Partnership

Founded in 1999, Weddle & Sons is a family-run trusted provider of roofing, gutter and solar panel installation, maintenance and repair services for communities across Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Wyoming and Colorado. The company’s success is founded in its commitment to quality, integrity and long-standing customer relationships developed over almost three decades in operation.

“When my brothers and I founded Weddle & Sons, we did so with the intention of building better lives for our neighbors, our communities and our employees,” said Allyn Weddle, President of Weddle & Sons. “Through our conversations over the past two years, it became clear to us that the FirstRidge team recognizes the value in the team we have built and in the trusted relationships we have established over the years with our customers. We are thrilled to have found a likeminded partner that will help us scale significantly, invest further in our talented team and unlock additional value for our customers, without sacrificing our culture, commitment to quality and reputation for excellent customer service.”

Erik Zadrozny Named Chief Revenue Officer

Erik joins FirstRidge with more than 20 years of leadership experience in the roofing, construction and building materials industries. During his career at QXO and its predecessor organizations, he held leadership roles across marketing, e-commerce, sales enablement and sales, building a reputation for leveraging technology, data and process innovation to drive growth and improve the customer experience. As Chief Revenue Officer, he will help FirstRidge and its partner brands accelerate growth through technology-enabled strategies, best-in-class customer engagement and data-driven operational excellence.

With the addition of Weddle & Sons, FirstRidge now operates eight brands across the American Midwest and Mountain West. The platform’s additional partnerships include AMRG Exteriors, NexGen Exteriors, Qualis Roofing & Construction, Andrus Brothers Roofing Amarillo, Andrus Brothers Roofing Lubbock, Randall and Sons and Birdcreek Roofing. FirstRidge’s continued success is supported by Garnett Station Partners, a New York-based principal investment firm that manages approximately $4.5 billion of assets.

About FirstRidge Service Partners

FirstRidge Service Partners is building a leading network of premier roofing and exterior service providers by partnering with best-in-class founders and management teams nationwide. FirstRidge prioritizes quality, service and the consumer experience, and is committed to supporting its partner companies with investment in talent, infrastructure and technology. For more information, please visit firstridgeservicepartners.com.

About Garnett Station Partners

Garnett Station Partners is a principal investment firm founded in 2013 that manages approximately $4.5 billion of assets. Garnett Station partners with experienced and entrepreneurial management teams and strategic investors to build value for its portfolio of growth platforms. The firm draws on its global relationships, operational experience and rigorous diligence process to source, underwrite and manage investments. Core sectors include consumer and business services, health and wellness, automotive, and food and beverage. Garnett Station's culture is based on the principles of entrepreneurship, collaboration, analytical rigor and accountability. For more information, please visit garnettstation.com.