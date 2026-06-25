Tailwind Capital Exits Cumming Group

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tailwind Capital (“Tailwind”), a growth-oriented private equity firm investing in Industrials and Technical Services, today announced its exit from Cumming Group (“Cumming” or the “Company”), a global project and cost management consulting firm with over 60 offices. Tailwind initially invested in Cumming in 2016 and following a majority recapitalization to New Mountain Capital in 2021, remained a minority investor through the Company’s next phase of growth. From the time of its initial investment in 2016, Tailwind has supported 30 add-on acquisitions and helped build Cumming into the largest pure play provider of project and cost management consulting services. With Cumming’s recent sale to Leonard Green & Partners, Tailwind has now fully realized its investment in Cumming Group. The terms of the transaction are not disclosed.

Headquartered in New York, NY, Cumming employs more than 2,900 people with offices in the United States and Europe. The Company delivers customized solutions to a diverse set of customers by minimizing risk during each stage of an existing or new building’s maintenance, renovation, construction, and/or development cycle.

“Our partnership with Tailwind has lasted a decade. Tailwind identified Cumming’s potential for transformational growth, and they resourced and empowered our leadership team to maximize the opportunity to build a market leading platform. We are proud of what we have accomplished together and appreciate the consistency and commitment of their support over the years,” said Derek J. Hutchison, President & CEO at Cumming Group.

“Cumming has long been the leading name in project and cost management consulting, trusted by blue-chip clients across the most complex and consequential construction projects in the world,” said Andrew Mayer, Partner at Tailwind Capital. “We are proud to have supported Derek and the entire Cumming team the last decade as both a majority owner and later as a minority investor through such an important period of growth and platform expansion. Cumming is an exceptional business with a world-class culture, and we are confident they are well-positioned for continued success in its next chapter with Leonard Green & Partners.”

Jefferies & Co. and Evercore served as financial advisors to Cumming.

About Cumming Group

Cumming is a global project and cost management consulting firm, providing efficient and cost-effective solutions to ensure that projects in the education, healthcare, corporate, themed entertainment, public, and retail sectors are executed on time and within budget. Cumming provides a solutions-oriented suite of services that specifically addresses its clients’ unique challenges, thus enabling them to achieve extraordinary results. For more information, please visit www.cumming-group.com/en/.

About Tailwind Capital

Tailwind Capital is a private equity firm with a 20+ year track-record and ~$6 billion of committed capital focused on growth-oriented equity investments in middle market Industrials and Technical Services companies. Tailwind seeks to scale businesses both through accretive acquisitions and operational investments, including foundational resourcing, professionalizing operations, implementing technology capabilities and investing in talent. Since inception, Tailwind has invested in over 50 portfolio companies and over 250 add-on acquisitions. For more information, please visit www.tailwind.com.