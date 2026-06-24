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Coulson Aviation Canada Returns S-61 Type 1 NVG Helitanker to BC Wildfire Service for 2026 Wildfire Season

original The Coulson Aviation S-61 Helitanker Returns to BC Wildfire Service for the 2026 Wildfire Season

The Coulson Aviation S-61 Helitanker Returns to BC Wildfire Service for the 2026 Wildfire Season

PORT ALBERNI, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Coulson Aviation Canada has commenced a 101-day contract with the BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) to provide a Sikorsky S-61 Type 1 NVG Helitanker in support of the province’s 2026 wildfire season.

The aircraft began operations on May 26 in Kamloops following annual training with BCWS Night Vision Imaging Systems (NVIS) Flight Officers and aviation teams. The S-61 has already responded to its first wildfire of the season, supporting operations on Fire #C10467 near Quesnel.

The deployment continues Coulson’s long-standing support of BCWS, which began in 1988, and supports the agency’s continued expansion of nighttime aerial firefighting capabilities.

“Night aerial firefighting requires more than adding night vision technology to an aircraft,” said Britton Coulson, President and COO of Coulson Aviation. “It requires the right aircraft, experienced crews, proven procedures, and years of operational discipline. The S-61 Type 1 NVG Helitanker delivers that complete capability, allowing crews to safely continue suppression efforts after dark.”

BCWS began integrating NVIS into wildfire operations in 2024, expanding the use of night-capable aircraft for detection, reconnaissance, and suppression missions. Coulson began supporting the program in 2025, bringing more than a decade of operational experience in night aerial firefighting.

Coulson received the world’s first NVG aerial firefighting certification from Transport Canada in 2011, followed by additional first-of-their-kind approvals in Australia and the United States. The company was also the first to integrate NVG capabilities into the S-61 platform, developing the aircraft configuration, training standards, and operating procedures required for Type 1 nighttime suppression.

The Sikorsky S-61 is a heavy-lift Type 1 Helitanker equipped with a 4,000-litre belly tank, foam and gel injection capabilities, and hover-fill technology for rapid turnaround from nearby water sources. Its NVG configuration extends aerial firefighting operations beyond daylight hours, providing additional suppression capability during critical overnight periods.

The effectiveness of Coulson’s day-and-night operating model was demonstrated during the May 2026 Sandy Fire in Ventura County, California, where Coulson aircraft deployed through the Southern California Quick Reaction Force (QRF) program delivered more than 641,000 gallons of water, with approximately one-third of suppression activity completed during night operations.

Coulson Aviation Canada continues its partnership with BCWS, supporting the advancement of wildfire response capabilities that help protect communities, critical infrastructure, and natural resources.

About Coulson Aviation

Coulson Aviation is the world’s largest aerial firefighting company, built on more than 60 years of operational heritage and four decades of aerial firefighting experience. Operating across North America, South America, Europe, and Australia, Coulson is a trusted partner to county, state, and federal agencies worldwide. The company operates a next-generation fleet of fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft supported by integrated retardant systems, intelligence platforms, training, and mission support. By investing ahead of operational demand and focusing exclusively on sustainable, in-production airframes and continuous innovation, Coulson is setting the standard for the future of aerial firefighting while protecting what matters most.

Learn more at coulsonaviation.com.

Contacts

Grace Nakazawa
grace@the-aml.com
480.694.4914

Industry:

Coulson Aviation

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Contacts

Grace Nakazawa
grace@the-aml.com
480.694.4914

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