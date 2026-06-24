Spok Announces Sale of Spectrum Licenses to Sensus

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPOK), a global leader in healthcare communications, today announced the entry into an agreement to sell certain narrowband spectrum licenses in its two-way paging inventory to Sensus USA, a designer and manufacturer of metering and automatic meter-reading products catering to municipal and industrial markets worldwide. The purchase price is $8 million, with a portion of the consideration deferred until existing Spok users have been migrated to alternative frequencies. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026, subject to approval by the Federal Communications Commission (“FCC”).

“As part of the strategic realignment that we announced in mid-April, I am pleased to report that we continue to find efficiencies within our organization and to monetize our valuable asset base,” said Vincent D. Kelly, chief executive officer of Spok Holdings, Inc. “This is a win for all parties involved. The proposed licenses sale to Sensus will not negatively impact our two-way subscribers, as we no longer require as many paging frequencies to support our two-way subscribers due to ongoing wireless user attrition over time,” concluded Kelly.

The sale includes the transfer of five FCC regional licenses in the R12 NPCS block. The R12 NPCS frequencies will be removed from Spok’s multi-frequency two-way transmitter network where they are currently operating, and existing customers will be migrated to other NPCS frequencies licensed to Spok. The transfer will be seamless to customers, as the two-way devices will be programmed over the air to communicate on a new frequency.

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About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPOK), headquartered in Plano, Texas, is proud to be a global leader in healthcare communications. We deliver clinical information to care teams when and where it matters most to improve patient outcomes. Top hospitals rely on the Spok Care Connect® platform to enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. Our customers send over 70 million messages each month through their Spok® solutions. Spok enables smarter, faster clinical communication. For more information, visit spok.com.

Spok is a trademark of Spok Holdings, Inc. Spok Care Connect and Spok Mobile are trademarks of Spok, Inc.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act

Statements contained herein or in prior press releases which are not historical fact, such as statements regarding our future operating and financial performance, are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to be materially different from the future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expectations include, but are not limited to, our ability to complete the proposed spectrum licenses sale to Sensus within the timeframe anticipated, or at all; our expectations regarding the impact of the proposed spectrum licenses sale; our ability to manage wireless network rationalization to lower our costs without causing disruption of service to our customers; our ability to retain key management personnel and to attract and retain talent within the organization; the productivity of our sales organization and our ability to deliver effective customer support; our ability to identify potential acquisitions, finance, consummate and successfully integrate such acquisitions, and achieve the expected benefits of such acquisitions; economic conditions, such as recessionary economic cycles, the impact of trade disputes, tariffs and other trade protection measures, higher interest rates, inflation and higher levels of unemployment; risks related to our overall business strategy, including maximizing revenue and cash generation from our established businesses and returning capital to stockholders through dividends and repurchases of shares of our common stock; competition for our services and products from new technologies or those offered and/or developed from firms that are substantially larger and have much greater financial and human capital resources; continuing decline in the number of paging units we have in service with customers, commensurate with a continuing decline in our wireless revenue; our ability to address changing market conditions with new or revised software solutions; undetected defects, bugs, or security vulnerabilities in our products; our dependence on the United States healthcare industry; long sales cycle of our software solutions and services; our reliance on third-party vendors to supply us with wireless paging equipment; our ability to maintain successful relationships with our channel partners; our ability to protect our rights in intellectual property that we own and develop and the potential for material litigation claiming intellectual property infringement by us; our use of open source software, third-party software and other intellectual property; our reliance on data centers and other computer systems, hardware, software and satellite networks and telecommunications systems infrastructure (collectively, "IT Systems") and technologies provided by third parties, and technology systems and electronic networks supplied and managed by third parties; cyberattacks, data breaches, system disruptions or other compromises to our or our critical third parties’ IT Systems, data, products or services; our ability to realize the benefits associated with our deferred income tax assets; future impairments of our long-lived assets or goodwill; risks related to data privacy and protection-related laws and regulation; and our ability to manage changes related to regulation, including laws and regulations affecting hospitals and the healthcare industry generally, as well as other risks described from time to time in our periodic reports and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although Spok believes the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Spok disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statements.