Granite Awarded West Davis Corridor Expansion Project in Utah

WATSONVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Granite (NYSE:GVA) announced today that it has been awarded the West Davis Corridor (SR-177) expansion project by the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT). The contract, valued at approximately $116.9 million, will be included in Granite’s second quarter 2026 CAP.

Located in West Point, Utah, the project will:

Extend the recently completed West Davis Corridor by approximately three miles

Enhance mobility and connectivity for the northern Davis County area

Improve traffic flows in the corridor

Project scope includes construction of nine new bridges, two pedestrian crossings, approximately 70,000 tons of asphalt paving, and placement of more than one million cubic yards of borrow material.

“This project represents an important step in continuing the buildout of the West Davis Corridor, improving access and mobility for the growing northern Davis County region,” said Jason Klaumann, Granite Regional Vice President. “It aligns with our core strengths in structures, paving, and materials, and our home market strategy.”

Granite’s Wells Pit will supply 400,000 cubic yards of borrow and 350,000 tons of mechanically stabilized earth (MSE) fill and Granite’s West Haven AC Plant will provide 70,000 tons of Hot Mix Asphalt.

About Granite

Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite civil construction provider. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit the Granite website, graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.