LambdaVision and Vast Sign Agreement to Advance Space-Based Manufacturing of Protein-Based Artificial Retina and Microgravity Bioprocesses

WOODBRIDGE, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LambdaVision, a pre-clinical-stage biotech advancing on-Earth and microgravity bioprocesses, today announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding with Vast to support future research and manufacturing activities aboard Vast's Haven-1 and future commercial space stations.

The collaboration will build on LambdaVision's successful microgravity manufacturing program, which has demonstrated through nine missions to the International Space Station that microgravity can improve the production of the multilayer protein thin films at the core of the company's protein-based artificial retina. The agreement positions LambdaVision to expand its work into the next generation of commercial low-Earth orbit destinations as the company advances toward clinical development and future commercialization.

LambdaVision's artificial retina is a small, flexible implant composed of 200 layers of protein thin film designed to replace the function of damaged photoreceptor cells and restore meaningful vision for patients with retinal degenerative diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa and age-related macular degeneration. Although it is not impossible to manufacture the retinal implants on Earth, the manufacturing process is very difficult to scale due to the impacts of gravity. Through nine missions to the ISS, the company has demonstrated that microgravity can improve the homogeneity, stability, and performance of these multilayer films by reducing gravity-driven effects such as sedimentation and convection, which can impact layer-by-layer manufacturing on Earth.

"Commercial space stations represent an important next step in the evolution of space-based manufacturing," said Nicole Wagner, Ph.D., co-founder and CEO of LambdaVision. "Our partnership with Vast supports LambdaVision's long-term vision of creating a sustainable and scalable biomanufacturing platform that can benefit not only patients with retinal degenerative diseases, but also future applications across biotechnology and advanced materials."

This memorandum of understanding establishes a framework for future collaboration between the organizations as Vast develops Haven-1, a next-generation commercial space station designed to support scientific research, technology development, and in-space manufacturing. The collaboration will help ensure that future station infrastructure is aligned with the needs of companies developing and manufacturing advanced biomedical products in microgravity.

"Decades of research conducted aboard the International Space Station has served as a catalyst for scientific breakthroughs in biotechnology and life sciences, laying the foundation for a new generation of commercial innovation in microgravity," Meg Everett, Principal Scientist of Vast. "We are collaborating with innovative companies like LambdaVision to ensure our stations provide the infrastructure, flexibility, and repeat access needed to support breakthrough research and accelerate the development of products that can improve life on Earth."

Building on a decade of research and development, LambdaVision, along with implementation partner Space Tango, has validated key elements of its space-based production platform, including autonomous manufacturing hardware, fluidics systems, sterilization methods, and quality control processes. The company is actively expanding its commercial low-Earth orbit ecosystem through partnerships spanning commercial space stations, free-flying manufacturing platforms, and launch and return providers as it works to establish a scalable pathway for producing high-value biomaterials in space.

The announcement follows a series of strategic partnerships that position LambdaVision at the forefront of the emerging commercial low-Earth orbit economy. By helping establish the operational foundation for manufacturing complex biological products in space, the company is contributing to the development of new capabilities that may benefit a broad range of industries while advancing its mission to restore vision.

LambdaVision has recently closed a $7M seed funding round co-led by Seven Seven Six and Aurelia Foundry Fund, with additional support from Seraphim Space, providing runway into 2027. To date, LambdaVision has secured ~$23.0 million in funding.

About LambdaVision

LambdaVision is leveraging space to develop a protein-based artificial retina to restore meaningful vision for the millions of patients blinded by retinal degenerative diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa (RP) and age-related macular degeneration (AMD). The patent-protected artificial retina technology developed by LambdaVision uses photoactive proteins to naturally mimic the light-absorbing properties of human photoreceptor cells and activate neuroreceptors still present in degenerated retinas of blind patients. LambdaVision’s artificial retina is one of the first technologies being evaluated on the International Space Station that has potential for clinical use, and the established microgravity manufacturing processes, quality control methods, and laboratory techniques provide a foundation for future clinical research in space. To learn more, visit lambdavision.com.

About Vast

Vast is developing next-generation space stations and space infrastructure using an incremental, hardware-rich and low-cost approach. Vast is rapidly developing its multi-module Haven Station to ensure a continuous human presence in space for America and its allies, enabling advanced microgravity research and manufacturing, and unlocking a new space economy for government, corporate, and private customers. Haven Demo’s 2025 success made Vast the only operational commercial space station company to fly and operate its own spacecraft. Next, Haven-1 is expected to become the world’s first commercial space station when it launches in 2027, followed by additional Haven modules. Additionally, the company recently announced Vast Satellite, a high-power satellite product line leveraging its space station components and the heritage of Haven Demo.

Headquartered in Long Beach, California, and with more than 1,000 employees and over a billion dollars in private capital, Vast has built the facilities required to manufacture and operate America’s next space station. The company plans to develop future habitats and systems for the Moon and Mars, dedicated space stations for government partners, and other crewed systems that will unlock the expanding long-term space economy.