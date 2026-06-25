HealthierHere, Ready Computing, and Unite Us Announce the Connect2 Impact Alliance to Improve Care Coordination Across WA State and Beyond

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HealthierHere today launched the Connect2 Impact Alliance, a new partnership with Ready Computing and Unite Us designed to streamline how community organizations, health and social care providers, and government agencies collaborate to improve community well-being. Built with and for local communities and already used around Washington State, Connect2 Technology enables partners to securely share information, coordinate referrals, and support whole-person care.

"The Connect2 Impact Alliance reflects a shared commitment to creating a more connected and accountable ecosystem of care in Washington." –Taylor Justice, CEO of Unite Us Share

The new alliance unites three complementary partners: HealthierHere, which co-designed Connect2 and leads its governance and long-term stewardship; Ready Computing, which provides Channels360, the interoperable technology enabling secure, consent-based information sharing across existing systems; and Unite Us, which powers the statewide closed-loop referral network that connects more than 600 community-based organizations, healthcare providers, and public agencies.

“We didn’t just imagine what a Community Information Exchange could look like for Washington—we built one with our communities,” said John Kim, CEO of HealthierHere. “Connect2 Technology reflects years of collaboration, trust-building, and co-design. It gives organizations the tools to coordinate care more effectively while meeting people where they are. The Connect2 Impact Alliance allows us to take this work even further.”

Unlike solutions that require organizations to start from scratch or overhaul existing technology, Connect2 was designed to integrate with current systems, or provide a case management system for those looking for one. The technology enables consent-based information sharing, improves visibility of care across providers, and helps ensure people can connect to the services they need through closed-loop referrals. Connect2’s governance and consent model is shaped by diverse stakeholders, ensuring that privacy, trust, and local priorities are central to how information is shared.

"The Connect2 Alliance demonstrates what is possible when technology, community leadership, and trusted partners come together with a common purpose,” said James Gallagher, COO of Ready Computing. “As the organization behind the Connect2 framework, Ready Computing is honored to work alongside HealthierHere and Unite Us to create a scalable infrastructure that helps communities coordinate care, close gaps, and support whole-person health across Washington State."

"The future of whole-person care depends on our ability to break down silos and build stronger connections between healthcare, community services, and public sector agencies," said Taylor Justice, Co-Founder and CEO of Unite Us. "The Connect2 Impact Alliance reflects a shared commitment to creating a more connected and accountable ecosystem of care in Washington. By bringing together community leadership, interoperable technology, and coordinated referral infrastructure, we're laying the foundation for a scalable approach that can help inform and inspire communities across the country."

As community organizations, healthcare providers, government agencies look for better ways to work together and address the complex needs of their clients, the Connect2 Impact Alliance offers a trusted, secure, and scalable solution.

About HealthierHere

HealthierHere is a nonprofit collaborative bringing together more than 100 community-based organizations, behavioral health providers, health systems, Tribal partners, local government agencies, and more. We advance health equity by connecting and strengthening the systems that support whole-person health and community well-being. HealthierHere provides leadership and oversight for Connect2 Technology, a suite of technology solutions designed to streamline social care. Learn more healthierhere.org and connect2.org.

About Ready Computing

Ready Computing delivers innovative technology solutions to improve health and social care. With expertise in system integration, data management, and patient and community engagement, Ready Computing's flagship solutions, Channels360 and Wellbase, help organizations bridge gaps across clinical and social-care systems, enhance equity, and strengthen whole-person care. Learn more at ReadyComputing.com and LinkedIn.

About Unite Us

Unite Us is the nation’s premier technology provider for integrating health and community-based care. Through its secure, closed-loop referral platform, Unite Us helps healthcare, government, and community organizations coordinate services, measure impact, and improve health outcomes. In Washington State, Unite Us supports a statewide network of more than 600 accountable community-based organizations, enabling coordinated care and resource navigation across communities. Learn more at UniteUs.com.