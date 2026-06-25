POTTERY BARN KIDS LAUNCHES NEW COLLABORATION WITH BRIA HAMMEL

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pottery Barn Kids, portfolio brand of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, announced today a new collaboration with popular interior designer, Bria Hammel. Known for her nationally recognized interior design firm and bestselling design book, Hammel has built a loyal following through her ability to blend classic design principles with fresh, family-focused functionality. Her debut collection for Pottery Barn Kids translates that philosophy into pieces that inspire imagination, comfort and connection.

The new Bria Hammel for Pottery Barn Kids collection showcases Hammel's passion for creating homes that are both elegant and livable through thoughtfully designed children’s furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, gear, bath, decorative accessories and storage solutions. Each piece reflects Hammel’s signature aesthetic and ability to create elevated spaces that feature a fresh take on family-focused functionality.

"I've long admired Bria's ability to balance sophistication with a sense of ease," said Allison Spampanato, Senior Vice President, Product Development, Pottery Barn Kids. "Her signature aesthetic—soft, layered and inviting—felt like a natural complement to Pottery Barn Kids. Together, we've created a collection that celebrates the beauty of childhood and the comfort of home through timeless pieces designed to feel both fresh and enduring.”

"Designing children's spaces has always been one of my favorite parts of any project,” said Bria Hammel. “It's often the first space in a home that feels distinctly their own, a place where a child is free to simply be themselves. Partnering with Pottery Barn Kids to create pieces that play such a meaningful role in family life feels incredibly special. These are pieces that become part of bedtime routines, birthday celebrations, after-school homework sessions, and those quiet, cherished moments at the end of the day. Bringing this collection to life has been a true dream come true.”

Designed to bring personality and charm to nurseries and kids’ spaces, the collection includes furniture such as cribs, beds, nightstands and dressers, along with textiles in prints that range from florals and timeless plaids to playful construction-inspired motifs. The assortment spans baby and kids’ bedding, rugs, towels and bath essentials, as well as lighting, decorative accessories and a vintage-inspired goose rocker that adds a storybook touch to any room.

For more information about Bria Hammel Interiors for Pottery Barn Kids, please visit: www.potterybarnkids.com. Follow along on social @potterybarnkids and @briahammelinteriors.

ABOUT POTTERY BARN KIDS

Introduced in 1999, Pottery Barn Kids offers exclusive home furnishings available online and in stores globally to create kid-friendly, eco-conscious, stylish, and innovative spaces. Pottery Barn Kids’ mission is to bring the utmost in quality design, sustainability, and safety into every family’s home. Products are rigorously tested to meet the highest child safety standards and are expertly crafted from the best materials to last beyond the childhood years. Pottery Barn Kids is a member of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) and participates in The Key Rewards, a free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the family of brands.

ABOUT WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer. The company’s brands — Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Pottery Barn Teen, West Elm, Williams Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation, Mark and Graham, GreenRow, and Dormify — represent distinct merchandise strategies that are marketed through e-commerce, direct-mail catalogs, retail stores, and business-to-business. These brands collectively support The Key Rewards, our loyalty and credit card program that offers members exclusive benefits. We operate in the U.S., Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom, and have unaffiliated franchisees that operate stores in Mexico, South Korea, India and the Philippines.

ABOUT BRIA HAMMEL INTERIORS

Bria is the Creative Director and CEO of Bria Hammel Interiors and Brooke & Lou. Based in St. Paul, Minnesota and Charleston, South Carolina, she leads a talented, all-women team known for its thoughtful, process-driven approach to design. Her work spans the country and reflects a depth of experience shaped by diverse regions, architectural styles, and ways of living. Her work has been featured in national publications including Architectural Digest, House Beautiful, and Traditional Home. She was recently named one of Traditional Home's "New Trad" designers and, most recently, was included on Luxe Magazine's Gold List.

WSM-PR