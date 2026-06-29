Niobrara Capital Announces Strategic Partnership with WovenLight to Accelerate AI-Driven Value Creation

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Niobrara Capital ("Niobrara"), a U.S. based private equity firm focused on investing in middle-market B2B technology and technology-enabled services companies, today announced a strategic partnership with WovenLight, a firm purpose-built to transform performance in private equity portfolio companies through data science and artificial intelligence.

The partnership reflects Niobrara's strategy of tech-enabled investment in technology companies and its belief that AI will be a defining competitive edge in strategic and operational value creation. This outlook is informed by Managing Partner Chip Schorr's nearly three decades of technology investing and Niobrara's longstanding focus on backing the first- and second-derivative beneficiaries of the megatrends in the evolving technology landscape.

The partnership is already active across Niobrara's portfolio and investment pipeline, with initial projects underway and more planned.

"We are pleased to welcome WovenLight as our AI transformation partner," said Andrew Dunn, Partner at Niobrara. "We are committed to utilizing AI first across our entire investment process, particularly in operational value creation, where we believe WovenLight's AI capabilities will help us systematically generate incremental alpha by enhancing operating performance across our portfolio and pipeline.”

"Niobrara brings deep technology-sector expertise and access to extraordinary companies across semiconductors, software and technology-enabled services,” said Simon Williams, Partner and Founder of WovenLight. "With our team of nearly 50 data scientists and forward-deployed engineers, we are well-positioned to help assess and realize performance improvement, both before and after investment. Together, this partnership brings complementary capabilities, aligned interests and a shared commitment to using data and AI to drive consistent, resilient outperformance."

A New Model for Value Creation

As an AI transformation investment partner, WovenLight combines operational expertise with data science to help its private equity partners accelerate value creation. Rather than operating as a traditional consultant, WovenLight embeds itself as a true transformation partner, aligning incentives, sharing risk and taking accountability for results.

WovenLight applies a comprehensive and systematic approach to value creation across five core areas that have generated significant growth and margin improvement:

Commercial Precision

Product Enhancement and New Data Products

Workflow Streamlining

Supply Chain Optimization

Production Efficiency

Through these capabilities, WovenLight helps companies translate AI and machine learning technologies into measurable commercial outcomes.

About Niobrara Capital

Niobrara Capital is a U.S.-based private equity firm focused on middle-market technology investments. With decades of combined experience leading and scaling global technology businesses, Niobrara partners with business-to-business technology and technology-enabled services companies to deliver strategic leadership, growth acceleration, and operational excellence. For more information, visit https://niobraracap.com/.

About WovenLight

As an engineering-led investment partner, WovenLight operates with a differentiated business model, delivering sophisticated data analytics and AI to improve returns in portfolio companies, while deploying aligned capital alongside private equity firms into these businesses. WovenLight was founded by Simon Williams, who previously co-founded QuantumBlack, a machine learning and data sciences consulting firm launched in 2009 and acquired by McKinsey & Company in 2015.

Beginning in 2023, WovenLight has partnered with Tetragon, a global investment firm focused on alternative assets, which has made a strategic investment in WovenLight and provides a key source of capital for WovenLight to deploy through its private equity relationships. For more information, visit https://wovenlight.com.