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Spire Global Delivers 10 Satellites to Vandenberg Space Force Base Ahead of the Transporter-17 Rideshare Mission

Third launch of 2026 reflects Spire's ability to manufacture and deliver data, analytics and intelligence across a wide range of government and commercial missions, with 19 satellites already launched this year

VIENNA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) (“Spire” or “the Company”), a global provider of satellite data, analytics, and intelligence powered by its own multipurpose satellite constellation, announced that 10 satellites have arrived at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California ahead of launch aboard the upcoming Transporter-17 rideshare mission with SpaceX.

Integrated via Exolaunch, the satellites will serve a range of customer missions including security, IoT connectivity and emissions intelligence.

All ten satellites were designed, manufactured, integrated, and tested in-house. Through its vertically integrated platform, spanning design, manufacturing, launch, and operations, Spire is able to deploy satellites efficiently across multiple mission types within a single launch campaign. In May 2026, the Company opened a new satellite manufacturing facility in Munich, Germany, bringing global production capacity to 300–400 satellites per year across its facilities in the U.K., U.S., and Germany.

To date, Spire has launched more than 240 satellites across over 40 campaigns, with launch capacity secured through 2028.

About Spire Global, Inc.

Spire (NYSE: SPIR) is a global provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, offering unique datasets and powerful insights about Earth so that organizations can make decisions with confidence in a rapidly changing world. Spire builds, owns, and operates a fully deployed satellite constellation that observes the Earth in real time using radio frequency technology. The data acquired by Spire’s satellites provides global weather intelligence, ship and plane movements, and spoofing and jamming detection to better predict how their patterns impact economies, global security, business operations and the environment. Spire also offers Space as a Service solutions that empower customers to leverage its established infrastructure to put their business in space. Spire has offices across the U.S., Canada, UK, Luxembourg and Germany. To learn more, visit spire.com.

Contacts

For Media:
Sarah Freeman
Senior Communications Manager
Sarah.Freeman@spire.com

For Investors:
Benjamin Hackman
Head of Investor Relations
Benjamin.Hackman@spire.com

Industry:

Spire Global, Inc.

NYSE:SPIR
Details
Headquarters: Vienna, VA
Website: www.spire.com
CEO: Theresa Condor
Employees: 300-500
Organization: PUB
Release Versions
English

Contacts

For Media:
Sarah Freeman
Senior Communications Manager
Sarah.Freeman@spire.com

For Investors:
Benjamin Hackman
Head of Investor Relations
Benjamin.Hackman@spire.com

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