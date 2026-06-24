-

L3Harris to Provide Communication Systems to Support German Forces

ROCHESTER, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) has received two Foreign Military Sales orders for Falcon® systems to support Germany’s Digitalization – Land Based Operations (D-LBO) and special operations forces requirements.

“The battle-tested Falcon systems will enhance German forces’ secure, interoperable communications with European Union and NATO allies,” said Chris Aebli, President, Mission Critical Communications, Communications & Spectrum Dominance, L3Harris. “These software-defined systems and robust waveforms will give German soldiers and special operators more reliable connectivity under any circumstance – in all regions of the world – with the flexibility to add capability, as needed, through simple software updates.”

The new orders are expected to be delivered this year, continuing the company’s decades-long support of the German armed forces. L3Harris received multiple orders under the D-LBO program. L3Harris will continue providing its German customer with in-region support and expertise.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris is the Trusted Disruptor in defense tech. With customers’ mission-critical needs always in mind, our employees deliver end-to-end technology solutions connecting the space, air, land, sea and cyber domains in the interest of national security. Visit L3Harris.com for more information.

Contacts

Media Contacts:
Jason Simpson
Communications & Spectrum Dominance
Jason.Simpson01@L3Harris.com
603-400-9285

Sara Banda
Corporate
Media@L3Harris.com
321-306-8927

Industry:

L3Harris Technologies

NYSE:LHX
Details
Headquarters: Melbourne, Florida
CEO: Christopher Kubasik
Employees: ~45,000
Organization: PUB
Revenues: $21.9 billion (2025)
Release Versions
English

Contacts

Media Contacts:
Jason Simpson
Communications & Spectrum Dominance
Jason.Simpson01@L3Harris.com
603-400-9285

Sara Banda
Corporate
Media@L3Harris.com
321-306-8927

More News From L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Delivers VC-25B Aircraft to US Air Force

MELBOURNE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) has delivered the VC-25B Bridge aircraft to the U.S. Air Force, marking a significant milestone in the modernization of the Air Force One fleet. L3Harris transformed a 747-8i aircraft into the first VC-25B within 10 months, ensuring continuity of the Presidential Airlift mission as the current VC-25A aircraft age and next-generation aircraft remain under development. To meet this accelerated timeline, the team moved with urgenc...

L3Harris Delivering Counter-Drone Systems to US Army

MELBOURNE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) has been selected by the U.S. Army to deliver VAMPIRETM counter-unmanned systems (c-UxS) to support urgent defense against hostile drones. The Army’s order is worth up to $106 million as part of the United States’ layered c-UxS defense approach. The VAMPIRE capability is a self-contained weapons solution that delivers advanced reconnaissance and precision strike against drones and remotely piloted aircraft. Military forces have...

L3Harris Continues Expansion of Solid Rocket Motor Facilities in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) has expanded its Advanced Manufacturing Facility-South (AMF-South) in Huntsville with a $25 million investment that includes an additional 130,000 square feet of manufacturing space. The expansion increases the company’s footprint in Huntsville to ~670,000 square feet across three local sites. The AMF-South location is able to scale rapidly by utilizing space that already has the necessary infrastructure in place. “The additio...
Back to Newsroom