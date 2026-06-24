L3Harris to Provide Communication Systems to Support German Forces

ROCHESTER, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) has received two Foreign Military Sales orders for Falcon® systems to support Germany’s Digitalization – Land Based Operations (D-LBO) and special operations forces requirements.

“The battle-tested Falcon systems will enhance German forces’ secure, interoperable communications with European Union and NATO allies,” said Chris Aebli, President, Mission Critical Communications, Communications & Spectrum Dominance, L3Harris. “These software-defined systems and robust waveforms will give German soldiers and special operators more reliable connectivity under any circumstance – in all regions of the world – with the flexibility to add capability, as needed, through simple software updates.”

The new orders are expected to be delivered this year, continuing the company’s decades-long support of the German armed forces. L3Harris received multiple orders under the D-LBO program. L3Harris will continue providing its German customer with in-region support and expertise.

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