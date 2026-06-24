The Jackson T. Stephens Cup Announces Stephens and Workday as Returning Partners for 2026 Tournament at PGA Frisco

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Jackson T. Stephens Cup (JTS Cup) today announced the return of Stephens as Presenting Partner and Workday as a Proud Partner for the 2026 tournament. Their continued corporate support has been instrumental in the tournament's growth, helping to expand its reach and further its mission of providing elite collegiate golfers with opportunities to compete at the highest level.

Now in its sixth year, the JTS Cup has established itself as one of collegiate golf’s premier tournaments, bringing together top NCAA Division I men’s and women’s programs. The tournament also welcomes individual players from Historically Black Colleges and Universities and U.S. military service academies to compete on some of the nation’s most renowned courses. The 2026 tournament will be held September 14–16 at PGA Frisco in Frisco, Texas, and this year’s women’s field features Florida State, Oregon, South Carolina, Stanford, Texas, and defending champion Wake Forest, while the men’s field includes Houston, Rice, SMU, Texas, Texas A&M, and Utah. Golf Channel broadcast coverage will bring the competition to a national audience, showcasing the next generation of talent in the game.

Since its inception in 2021, the JTS Cup has been presented by Stephens, a privately held, independent financial services firm, in memory of the company’s co-founder and former chairman, Jackson T. Stephens. Workday, the enterprise AI platform for HR, finance, and IT, has been a valued partner of the tournament, reflecting its longstanding commitment to supporting the game of golf.

Additional opportunities are available for local businesses and corporate partners looking to support collegiate golf. JTS Cup sponsorship is available across a variety of activation levels. Benefits and opportunities include:

Integrated broadcast, digital, social media, and on-site brand activation

First-rate hospitality and networking experiences throughout tournament week

Jack’s Day, a community day with First Tee of Greater Dallas

Premium College-Am packages for foursomes

Customized brand leadership forum onsite at the Omni Resort

For information about sponsorship opportunities, contact Travis Galowski at tgalowski@excelsm.com.

Additional information, including tickets and event updates, is available at www.jacksontstephenscup.com.

About The Jackson T. Stephens Cup

The Jackson T. Stephens Cup (JTS Cup) is an annual collegiate golf tournament honoring the legacy of the late Jackson (Jack) T. Stephens, former Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club and a lifelong advocate for the game of golf. Established in 2021 by Warren A. Stephens, Jack’s son, the premier three-day event features a combination of stroke play and match play, showcasing NCAA Division I men’s and women’s teams that contend for national championships, along with standout individuals from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and U.S. military service academies.

The Alotian Club in Roland, Arkansas, serves as the tournament’s home course, with the event also rotating among other prestigious venues across the country.

For more information, visit www.jacksontstephenscup.com or follow the tournament on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

About Workday

Workday operates at the heart of the enterprise – HR, finance, and IT – where the margin for error is effectively zero. By tightly coupling AI with the context, guardrails, and trusted processes that run the business, Workday goes beyond AI that assists work to agents that do the work and drive measurable outcomes. More than 11,500 organizations worldwide, including more than 65% of the Fortune 500, trust Workday to deliver. For more information about Workday, visit workday.com.