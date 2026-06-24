T-REX Announces Collaboration with Roundhill Investments to Launch 2X Long DRAM ETF (RAM)

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--T-REX, a joint venture between REX Shares (“REX”) and Tuttle Capital Management ("TCM"), today announced a collaboration with Roundhill Investments to launch the Roundhill T-REX 2X Long DRAM Daily Target ETF (RAM), the first-ever 2X long ETF tied to the Roundhill Memory ETF (Ticker: DRAM). DRAM has become the most successful ETF launch in history, reaching over $20 billion in AUM since its launch in April 2026.

The collaboration pairs T-REX's leadership in leveraged single-stock ETFs with Roundhill's track record of building category-defining, first-to-market funds, including DRAM itself. The Roundhill T-REX 2X Long DRAM Daily Target ETF is designed to seek daily investment results of 200% of the daily performance of DRAM, giving traders a precision tool to express high-conviction views on the memory semiconductor sector powering the AI infrastructure buildout.

"Memory has become one of the most important trades of the AI era, where surging demand collides with constrained supply," said Greg King, Founder and CEO of REX. "We are excited to partner with Roundhill to provide investors with an additional tool to trade exposure to memory stocks."

"DRAM became one of the most successful ETF launches in history because investors recognized memory as a structural AI trade, not a passing fad. RAM builds on that momentum and gives traders a leveraged way to act on a theme Roundhill helped define, backed by the T-REX team's expertise in leveraged products," said Dave Mazza, CEO of Roundhill Investments.

“Memory is exactly the kind of high-conviction theme T-REX was built for,” added Matt Tuttle, CEO and CIO of TCM. “Bringing 2X daily leverage to one of the fastest-growing ETFs in history gives traders an avenue to express conviction on the memory semiconductor theme.”

DRAM, launched on April 2, 2026, provides targeted exposure to global memory semiconductor companies, including manufacturers of DRAM, High-Bandwidth Memory (HBM), NAND flash memory, and solid-state storage devices, that sit at the critical intersection of AI demand and constrained supply. Memory semiconductors have emerged as a key bottleneck in large-scale AI training and inference, and DRAM provides investors access to global leaders including Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix, and Micron Technology that are not easily accessible through broad semiconductor funds that do not offer more targeted exposure.

Citibank will serve as custodian, transfer agent, and fund accountant for the fund.

About T-REX

T-REX is a joint venture between REX Shares and Tuttle Capital Management. T-REX is redefining single-stock ETFs with first-to-market leveraged and inverse exposures. Built to deliver 2x and -2x daily performance on some of the market's most dynamic companies, T-REX funds give traders powerful tools to express high-conviction views. From being the first to launch 2x and -2x ETFs on Tesla (TSLT) and Nvidia (NVDX), to pioneering 2x leveraged exposure to the SpaceX IPO (SPAX), T-REX continues to set the pace in ETF innovation. With more than 40 products already trading, the suite is constantly expanding to meet evolving investor demand for tactical, high-impact exposures. For more information, visit rexshares.com.

About REX Shares

REX Shares offers a suite of exchange-traded products built for both active traders and long-term investors, spanning income, crypto, thematic, and leveraged strategies. Whether making short-term trades, generating income from volatility, or investing in digital assets and emerging themes like drones, REX empowers investors to act on strong market views.

For more information, please visit rexshares.com.

About Roundhill Investments

Founded in 2018, Roundhill Investments is an SEC-registered investment advisor focused on innovative exchange-traded funds. Roundhill's suite of ETFs offers unique and differentiated exposures across thematic equity, options income, and trading vehicles. Roundhill offers a depth of ETF knowledge and experience, as the team has collectively launched more than 100+ ETFs including several first-to-market products.

About Tuttle Capital Management

Tuttle Capital Management is a leader in thematic and actively managed ETFs, leveraging an agile investment approach to align with market trends. Please visit www.tuttlecap.com for more information.

Important Information

Investing in the Fund is not equivalent to investing directly in DRAM.

For full fund information, holdings, and risk disclosures, visit rexshares.com/ram.

Investing in the fund involves significant risk and is for sophisticated investors. The Fund is not suitable for all investors. The Fund is designed to be utilized only by knowledgeable investors who understand the potential consequences of seeking daily leveraged (2X) investment results, understand the risks associated with the use of leverage and are willing to monitor their portfolios frequently. The Fund is not intended to be used by, and is not appropriate for, investors who do not intend to actively monitor and manage their portfolios. For periods longer than a single day, the Fund will lose money if DRAM's performance is flat, and it is possible that the Fund will lose money even if DRAM's performance increases over a period longer than a single day. An investor could lose the full principal value of his/her investment within a single day if the price of DRAM falls by more than 50% in one trading day.

This ETF does not invest directly in the referenced asset and has a higher degree of risk since it is seeking to track a single asset.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risk, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the T-REX ETFs please call 1-844-802-4004 or visit our website at rexshares.com. Read the prospectus and summary prospectus carefully before investing.

There is no guarantee that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal.

Important Risks

Investing in a T-REX ETF may be more volatile than investing in broadly diversified funds. The use of leverage by a Fund increases the risk to the Fund. The T-REX ETFs are not suitable for all investors and should be utilized only by sophisticated investors who understand leverage risk, consequences of seeking daily leveraged, or daily inverse leveraged, investment results and intend to actively monitor and manage their investment.

An investment in the Fund entails risk. The Fund may not achieve its leveraged investment objective and there is a risk that you could lose all of your money invested in the Fund. The Fund is not a complete investment program. In addition, the Fund presents risks not traditionally associated with other mutual funds and ETFs. It is important that investors closely review all of the risks listed below and understand them before making an investment in the Fund.

Effects of Compounding and Market Volatility Risk. The Fund has a daily leveraged investment objective and the Fund's performance for periods greater than a trading day will be the result of each day's returns compounded over the period, which is very likely to differ from 200% of DRAM's performance, before fees and expenses. Compounding affects all investments, but has a more significant impact on funds that are leveraged and that rebalance daily and becomes more pronounced as volatility and holding periods increase.

Leverage Risk. The Fund obtains investment exposure in excess of its net assets by utilizing leverage and may lose more money in market conditions that are adverse to its investment objective than a fund that does not utilize leverage. An investment in the Fund is exposed to the risk that a decline in the daily performance of DRAM will be magnified. This means that an investment in the Fund will be reduced by an amount equal to 2% for every 1% daily decline in DRAM, not including the costs of financing leverage and other operating expenses.

Derivatives Risk. Derivatives are financial instruments that derive value from the underlying reference asset or assets. Investing in derivatives may be considered aggressive and may expose the Fund to greater risks, and may result in larger losses or small gains, than investing directly in the reference assets, which may prevent the Fund from achieving its investment objective.

Indirect Investment Risk. Roundhill Memory ETF is not affiliated with the Trust, the Adviser, or any affiliates thereof and is not involved with this offering in any way. Investing in the Fund is not equivalent to investing in DRAM.

Industry Concentration Risk. The Fund will be concentrated in the industry to which Roundhill Memory ETF is assigned. As of the date of this prospectus, DRAM is assigned to the technology sector and the computer hardware industry.

Non-Diversification Risk. The Fund is classified as "non-diversified" under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. This means it has the ability to invest a relatively high percentage of its assets in the securities of a small number of issuers or in financial instruments with a single counterparty or a few counterparties.

New Fund Risk. As of the date of this press release, the Fund has no operating history and currently has fewer assets than larger funds.

Distributor: Foreside Fund Services, LLC, member FINRA, not affiliated with REX Shares or the Funds' investment advisor.