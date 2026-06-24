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KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Foundation Finance Trust 2026-1

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to five classes of notes issued by Foundation Finance Trust 2026-1 (“FFIN 2026-1”), an asset-backed securitization collateralized by unsecured consumer loans primarily used for home improvements.

FFIN 2026-1 will issue five classes of notes totaling $399.39 million, collateralized by $417.77 million receivables. FFIN 2026-1 has initial credit enhancement levels ranging from 41.32% for the Class A notes to 4.21% for the Class E notes. Credit enhancement is comprised of overcollateralization, subordination of junior note classes (except for the Class E notes), a cash reserve account and excess spread.

Foundation was founded in 2012 through the partnership of an experienced management team and Garrison Investment Group (“Garrison”). In September 2022, Foundation was acquired by InterVest Capital Partners (“InterVest”) a New York-based investment management firm, which manages or advises funds and accounts that specialize in specialty finance and real estate investment since 1999. InterVest owns 76.50% of the business and the balance is owned by the Foundation management team.

KBRA applied its Consumer Loan ABS Global Rating Methodology, as well as its Global Structured Finance Counterparty Methodology as part of its analysis of the portfolio pool data, underlying collateral pool and capital structure. KBRA considered its operational reviews of Foundation, as well as regular due diligence calls with Foundation. Operative agreements and legal opinions will be reviewed prior to closing.

To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Click here to view the report.

Methodologies

Disclosures

Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

About KBRA

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA), one of the major credit rating agencies (CRA), is a full-service CRA registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered as a CRA with the European Securities and Markets Authority. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited is registered as a CRA with the UK Financial Conduct Authority. In addition, KBRA is designated as a Designated Rating Organization (DRO) by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency by Taiwan’s Financial Supervisory Commission and is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider (CRP) in the U.S.

Doc ID: 1015700

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Melvin Zhou, Managing Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-2412
melvin.zhou@kbra.com

Juhi Paranjape, Associate
+1 646-731-1340
juhi.paranjape@kbra.com

Zakariya Imdad, Senior Analyst
+1 646-731-2491
zakariya.imdad@kbra.com

Jack Kahan, Senior Managing Director, Global Head of ABS & RMBS (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-2486
jack.kahan@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Brad Korch, Director
+1 646-731-2392
brad.korch@kbra.com

Industry:

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC

Details
Headquarters: New York City, New York
CEO: Jim Nadler
Employees: 400+
Organization: PRI
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Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Melvin Zhou, Managing Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-2412
melvin.zhou@kbra.com

Juhi Paranjape, Associate
+1 646-731-1340
juhi.paranjape@kbra.com

Zakariya Imdad, Senior Analyst
+1 646-731-2491
zakariya.imdad@kbra.com

Jack Kahan, Senior Managing Director, Global Head of ABS & RMBS (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-2486
jack.kahan@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Brad Korch, Director
+1 646-731-2392
brad.korch@kbra.com

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