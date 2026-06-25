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Mitsubishi Electric Joins Publicly Solicited Project to Verify System for Identifying Greenhouse Gas Emission Sources

Aims to commercialize service that uses satellite data to visualize GHG emissions

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that it was selected by the Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security (JOGMEC) as a contractor to verify technologies that use satellite data to identify and measure sources of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. This publicly solicited project will be carried out during the current fiscal year ending in March 2027. Following the selection, Mitsubishi Electric formally signed a contract with JOGMEC to join the project.

Mitsubishi Electric will verify the effectiveness of technologies that use satellite data to identify and quantify methane emission sources. The ultimate goal is to develop a service that visualizes emissions and provides this information to companies, local governments and other users. For the project, the company will collaborate with Satellite Data Services Co., Ltd., JGC Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Software Corporation and GHGSat Inc., as well as leverage the expertise of MUFG Bank, Ltd., a Mitsubishi Electric partner.

Accurately understanding emission sources and volumes is critical to reducing GHG emissions and addressing global warming. Methane, the main component of liquefied natural gas (LNG) used for thermal power generation, has a higher global warming potential than CO2. In the energy sector, including LNG supply chains, there is a growing demand to identify methane emission sources, detect leaks early and improve transparency regarding actual emissions.

For the full text, please visit: www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/

Contacts

Customer Inquiries
Defense & Space Solution Division
Defense & Space Systems Group
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
eosolution@nw.MitsubishiElectric.co.jp
www.MitsubishiElectric.com/

Media Inquiries
Takeyoshi Komatsu
Public Relations Division
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
Tel: +81-3-3218-2332
prd.gnews@nk.MitsubishiElectric.co.jp
www.MitsubishiElectric.com/en/pr/

Industry:

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

TOKYO:6503
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English

Contacts

Customer Inquiries
Defense & Space Solution Division
Defense & Space Systems Group
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
eosolution@nw.MitsubishiElectric.co.jp
www.MitsubishiElectric.com/

Media Inquiries
Takeyoshi Komatsu
Public Relations Division
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
Tel: +81-3-3218-2332
prd.gnews@nk.MitsubishiElectric.co.jp
www.MitsubishiElectric.com/en/pr/

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