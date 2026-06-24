Qualcomm and Hugging Face Expand Relationship to Advance Open, Developer-Driven AI from Device to Cloud

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM):

Highlights:

Brings Hugging Face internal and developer workloads onto Qualcomm Dragonfly data center solutions.

Enables agentic AI model onboarding on Qualcomm Technologies’ platforms across the compute continuum (devices to data center).

Development of Hugging Face Agent for hybrid orchestration of AI workloads between devices with Qualcomm Technologies’ platforms and data center solutions.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) today announced the expansion of its strategic relationship with Hugging Face to advance open, developer-driven artificial intelligence (AI) from devices to cloud infrastructure. This collaboration is intended to unite Qualcomm Technologies’ industry-leading device to data center platforms with Hugging Face’s global AI community, model ecosystem, and developer software tools, to enable a new era of agentic AI and hybrid inference at scale.

The collaboration is designed to unlock a unified AI experience by seamlessly connecting edge devices and cloud systems powered by Qualcomm Technologies’ products. Through this effort, applications can intelligently balance performance, cost, and latency in order to deliver more powerful and accessible AI solutions for developers and enterprises worldwide.

“This engagement represents a major step forward in making advanced AI more open, scalable, and accessible,” said Cristiano Amon, President and CEO, Qualcomm Incorporated. “By combining Qualcomm’s leadership in high-performance, low-power computing with Hugging Face’s vibrant developer ecosystem, we are enabling a new generation of AI applications that seamlessly span device and cloud.”

"Increasingly the world is running on open and local models because they're more affordable than the big APIs and private by design," said Clément Delangue, Co-founder and CEO, Hugging Face. "Together with Qualcomm Technologies, using Modular software and tools, we're making it easy for our 16 million developers to run open models everywhere, from a device in your hand to a full rack in the data center, with agents that work across the compute continuum.”

The collaboration is expected to focus on three key pillars across Qualcomm, Snapdragon, Dragonwing and Dragonfly family of products, driving AI usage from Hugging Face’s 16 million developers across data center infrastructure, accelerating AI model deployment from edge devices to cloud, and enabling agentic AI orchestration on hybrid AI environments.

The first element focuses on driving open AI model usage by connecting Qualcomm Technologies’ data center infrastructure with Hugging Face’s AI storage infrastructure. Through the collaboration, Hugging Face’s storage and inference services are planned to map to high-performance, energy-efficient data center solutions powered by Qualcomm Dragonfly™ products. Further, the Hugging Face global developer ecosystem is expected to be able to deploy and scale AI workloads on data center solutions powered by Qualcomm Dragonfly products, with the goal of creating a direct path from model experimentation to production deployment of apps and agents.

The second element of the collaboration is planned to accelerate AI model deployment across devices and data center racks powered by Qualcomm Technologies products. With over 3 million open models for every task, domain and modality, Hugging Face offers ready-to-use models for every use case and industry. AI models from the Hugging Face ecosystem are planned to be onboarded on Qualcomm Technologies platforms using an Agent that handles setup, optimization and deployment, with zero manual integration work. This is intended to make it easier for developers to bring advanced AI capabilities to smartphones, PCs, wearables, industrial systems, automotive platforms, newer edge devices and data center solutions powered by Qualcomm products, with a single workflow from edge to cloud. This work is designed to simplify the developer journey, reducing time to deployment of AI applications and agents. As part of the engagement, Hugging Face will offer access to Hugging Face PRO to customers using devices or cloud systems with Qualcomm Technologies’ platforms, enabling premium storage, compute and collaboration to build with open models.

The third element enables the orchestration of Agentic AI across device and cloud environments powered by Qualcomm Technologies products. Qualcomm Technologies and Hugging Face plan to support a distributed AI framework in which intelligent agents can operate across on-device and cloud systems, dynamically orchestrating models and workflows based on performance, cost, privacy, and latency needs. Together, these efforts are intended to help developers build a more seamless hybrid AI experience, where intelligence can move fluidly across the compute continuum from edge devices to data center infrastructure. Developers will be able to access Modular’s AI software components and tools via the Hugging Face ecosystem.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm is a global computing leader at the center of the AI era, enabling intelligence to scale from the most personal devices to large-scale infrastructure. Building on more than four decades of innovation, we develop platforms and solutions that bring together advanced AI, high-performance low power computing, and industry-leading connectivity—powering products and services used around the world. At Qualcomm, we are engineering human progress.

Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, substantially all of our engineering and research and development functions and substantially all of our products and services businesses, including our QCT semiconductor business. Snapdragon and Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm patents are licensed by Qualcomm Incorporated. Qualcomm, Snapdragon, Qualcomm Dragonwing and Qualcomm Dragonfly are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated.

About Hugging Face

Hugging Face is the leading open platform for AI Builders, making it easy for developers to build their own AI using open source and its collaboration platform hosting millions of open models and datasets for the global AI community.

Hugging Face PRO (hf.co/pro) is an all-in-one subscription to discover, use, and build with AI on Hugging Face.