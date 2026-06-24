Samsara Introduces the Tracking Label and Agentic Shipment Center to Close Supply Chain Visibility Gap

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Samsara Inc. (“Samsara”) (NYSE: IOT), the pioneer of the Connected Operations® Platform, today introduced the Samsara Tracking Label: a smart, single-use Bluetooth label that delivers near-real-time shipment visibility, powered by the Samsara Network. The Tracking Label can be managed within Samsara’s new Shipment Center and Shipment App, which seamlessly plug into an organization's existing infrastructure, regardless of shipping carrier.

"Providing a persistent, wide-area network for Bluetooth assets could dramatically shift this landscape, enabling scale where infrastructure has previously been the bottleneck," said Zoe Roth, Senior Research Analyst, 451 Research from S&P Global. Share

Cargo theft costs U.S. businesses roughly $35 billion annually — up 60% year over year — and the problem is compounded by a fundamental lack of visibility. Current solutions, such as RFID and cellular connectivity, struggle with cost and coverage problems that Bluetooth and the Samsara Network solve.

"Our customers have been using asset tags to track critical shipments, and that works, but it's not purpose-built for cargo. What they've been asking for is a label they can slap on a box and walk away. That's exactly what the Tracking Label is,” said David Gal, VP of Connected Equipment at Samsara. “Unlike traditional barcode scanning that simply says 'departed facility,' the Samsara Network tells you exactly where that shipment is, hundreds of miles down the road. With AI-powered exceptions in the Shipment Center, a shipping manager can instantly see which shipments need attention, get ahead of delays, weather events, and proactively resolve issues before they reach the customer."

The low-cost connectivity powering the Tracking Label

The Tracking Label is an adhesive-backed, flexible, paper-thin label with a 45-day battery life after activation, that contains no lithium or hazardous materials, making it cleared for air, ground, and rail shipments and suitable for disposal without special handling. The Bluetooth label is interoperable with the Samsara Network, which leverages millions of Samsara-connected devices, including trucks, trailers, buses, construction equipment, warehouse scanners, and phones across 99% of major U.S. roads and tens of thousands of worksites. The network continuously 'listens' for Tracking Labels, enabling a single label to be detected in near real time, without requiring carrier involvement.

“Our data shows that organizations rely heavily on GPS and cellular technologies—adopted by over half the market—to track non-powered assets, often absorbing higher hardware costs to guarantee visibility,” said Zoe Roth, Senior Research Analyst, 451 Research from S&P Global. “Meanwhile, lower-cost alternatives like RFID and BLE currently sit at around 39% adoption, historically constrained by fragmented infrastructure, according to our 451 Research Supply Chain Digital Transformation Survey 2026. Providing a persistent, wide-area network for Bluetooth assets could dramatically shift this landscape, enabling scale where infrastructure has previously been the bottleneck.”

Real-time supply chain visibility through the Samsara Shipment Center

Leveraging the new Shipment Center, supply chain teams can view mission-critical and high-value goods — from a single box to a shipment of pallets to a reel of copper wire — that have a Tracking Label on the dashboard and click into any shipment for deeper insight. Through the Shipment Center, operations teams can:

Deter cargo theft and speed up resolution. Near real-time Bluetooth location data makes it significantly harder for bad actors to divert or steal cargo undetected, and gives operations teams evidence to involve authorities quickly when something goes wrong.

Near real-time Bluetooth location data makes it significantly harder for bad actors to divert or steal cargo undetected, and gives operations teams evidence to involve authorities quickly when something goes wrong. Get ahead of shipping delays and exceptions. Stay ahead of late or missed deliveries by posing the question in the Shipment Center, “Which packages are at risk of being late due to the storm in Texas?” By leveraging AI to surface shipments that need attention, ops teams can focus on exceptions such as late delivery rather than monitoring every shipment manually.

Stay ahead of late or missed deliveries by posing the question in the Shipment Center, “Which packages are at risk of being late due to the storm in Texas?” By leveraging AI to surface shipments that need attention, ops teams can focus on exceptions such as late delivery rather than monitoring every shipment manually. Coverage extends to cross-border shipments. Freight has historically gone dark the moment it crosses a border. These capabilities enable operations teams to keep jobs running on schedule, recover lost shipments in near real time, and deliver a better overall customer experience.

Freight has historically gone dark the moment it crosses a border. These capabilities enable operations teams to keep jobs running on schedule, recover lost shipments in near real time, and deliver a better overall customer experience. Improve customer experiences with quicker dispute resolution. Automated delivery notifications and geofence-based delivery notifications provide clear proof of arrival, helping prevent and resolve shipping disputes with full location transparency across the shipment's journey.

Automated delivery notifications and geofence-based delivery notifications provide clear proof of arrival, helping prevent and resolve shipping disputes with full location transparency across the shipment's journey. Make better supply-chain decisions with AI. Through the Shipment Center, ops teams can surface insights into warehouse performance, carrier on-time performance, declined delivery analytics, and more. This information allows them to analyze performance and costs to identify efficiencies.

3PL provider DCL Logistics, one of Tracking Label’s early adopters, is now managing the fulfillment and carrier handoff of high-value cargo for some of the world’s leading brands across consumer electronics, CPG, enterprise hardware, and GPUs.

“In LTL and truckload shipping, you typically only hear about your shipment twice — when it’s picked up and when it’s delivered," said Dave Tu, President, DCL Logistics. “Samsara’s Tracking Label changes that. It gives us a level of visibility that just didn’t exist before, and when you’re moving high-value cargo, that’s a big deal. It’s like watching your Uber driver on the way to pick you up — you can see every move, every turn, right up until it pulls up to the door.”

Plug into any existing workflow with the new Samsara Shipment App

The new Samsara Shipment App allows teams to activate the Tracking Label with a single tap, no hardware or manual entry required. Scan any barcode — a Bill of Lading, carrier tracking number, or warehouse license plate number — and the app automatically links it to the existing shipment ID.

Through the App, high-volume operations can print and pre-populate labels in bulk. Teams can also connect directly to an existing TMS or ERP to write shipment data at print time. No rip-and-replace of existing systems required.

All of these capabilities combined enable operations teams to keep jobs running on schedule, recover lost shipments in near real-time, and deliver a better overall customer experience.

Learn more about Samsara’s latest innovations in physical operations, including:

The new AI camera capabilities for fleets and equipment operators.

The new Agent Studio and agentic AI capabilities.

The full set of Beyond 2026 announcements on the Samsara blog.

Follow Beyond 2026 news and developments on Samsara's LinkedIn and X pages, or by using the #SamsaraBeyond hashtag.

About Samsara

Samsara (NYSE: IOT) is the pioneer of the Connected Operations® Platform, which is an open platform that connects the people, devices, and systems of some of the world’s most complex operations, allowing them to develop actionable insights and improve their operations. With tens of thousands of customers across North America and Europe, Samsara is a proud technology partner to the people who keep our global economy running, including the world’s leading organizations across industries in transportation, construction, wholesale and retail trade, field services, logistics, manufacturing, utilities and energy, government, healthcare and education, food and beverage, and others. The company’s mission is to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy.

Samsara is a registered trademark of Samsara Inc. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective holders.