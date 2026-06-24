East Range Group Announces Strategic Partnership with Norwest

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, East Range Group (ERG) announced a strategic partnership with Norwest, a leading venture capital and growth equity firm. The partnership provides ERG with long-term capital, resources, and strategic support to continue investing in its people, customers, capabilities, and new growth opportunities.

ERG is a family of regional high-purity water systems and service companies built on responsive, expert local service and deep technical expertise. ERG designs, builds, installs, and maintains high-purity water systems for mission-critical applications. The company supports customers throughout the lifecycle of those systems through preventative maintenance, emergency response, calibration, validation, deionization, and other services that keep critical operations running. ERG serves customers across the pharmaceutical and life sciences, hospital and healthcare, semiconductor and electronics, food and beverage, and specialty manufacturing industries, where reliable high-purity water is required to support mission-critical processes.

As ERG has grown, its approach has remained consistent: preserve the local teams, brands, relationships, and service-focused cultures that made each business successful, while investing in shared capabilities, operational excellence, and long-term growth. Today, each company continues to serve customers through dedicated regional teams supported by the broader resources, talent, and expertise of East Range Group.

"We are incredibly proud of the team at East Range Group and the culture that has been built across the organization," said Michael Donovan, Co-CEO of East Range Group. "At ERG, our shared purpose has been to build a phenomenal place to work. Norwest shares that commitment and understands the importance of investing in great people and building great teams."

"East Range Group has built something that's difficult to replicate: a team with deep technical expertise, an exceptional service culture, and a model that works at the local level and at scale," said Connor Pike, Principal at Norwest. "We're proud to partner with Mike, Tyler, and the entire ERG team as they continue growing the business."

"Across ERG, our teams work every day to support customers whose operations depend on mission-critical high purity water systems," said Tyler Hogan, Co-CEO of East Range Group. "Partnering with Norwest enables ERG to invest further in our people and capabilities, while continuing to deliver the quality, responsiveness, and technical expertise our customers depend on."

BMO Capital Markets served as an advisor for ERG. Greenberg Traurig, LLP served as legal counsel to ERG. Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP, Morrison & Foerster LLP, and Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP served as legal counsel to Norwest.

About East Range Group

East Range Group (ERG) is a family of high-purity water systems and service companies serving customers across North America. ERG is dedicated to building phenomenal places to work for its employees while delivering responsive service and deep technical expertise to customers in pharmaceutical and life sciences, hospital and healthcare, semiconductor and electronics, food and beverage, specialty manufacturing, and other mission-critical industries. Learn more at eastrangegroup.com.

About Norwest

Norwest is a global venture and growth equity investment firm managing more than $15.5 billion in capital. Since its inception, Norwest has invested in more than 700 companies and currently partners with more than 250 companies in its venture and growth equity portfolio. The firm invests in early- to late-stage businesses across key sectors with a focus on enterprise, healthcare and consumer. The Norwest team offers a deep network of connections, extensive operating experience, and a wide range of impactful services to help CEOs and founders scale their businesses. Norwest has offices in Menlo Park and San Francisco, Calif.; Mumbai, India; and Tel Aviv, Israel. For more information, please visit www.norwest.com.