Modern Treasury Partners With Sardine to Help Businesses Detect Fraud Earlier and Reduce Risk at Scale

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Modern Treasury today announced a partnership with Sardine to enhance transaction monitoring and fraud prevention capabilities for businesses moving money across the U.S. and globally. By integrating Sardine’s real-time monitoring and risk infrastructure, Modern Treasury enhances its ability to help customers identify and stop fraudulent activity more effectively.

“By bringing real-time transaction monitoring into Modern Treasury’s robust payments platform, we’re able to help customers stay ahead of threats while delivering seamless payment experiences.” Share

As payments become faster and more embedded into software, the risk of fraud increases in both speed and sophistication. Teams need infrastructure that can monitor transactions in real time, adapt to evolving threats, and support compliance requirements without introducing friction into the payment experience.

Modern Treasury’s platform already includes built-in compliance controls, payment rail connectivity, U.S. account infrastructure, and ledgering to support the full lifecycle of money movement. With Sardine, customers gain an additional layer of real-time transaction monitoring and fraud detection, strengthening their risk and compliance workflows.

What This Means For Developers

The combined solution enables teams to:

Monitor transactions in real time across stablecoins, ACH, Wire, RTP, FedNow, and Push-to-Card

Screen wallets and automate risk checks as part of stablecoin orchestration workflows

Reduce manual reviews while maintaining strong controls

Maintain a consistent, auditable ledger across payments

Scale confidently via one API that handles the full payment lifecycle

By combining Modern Treasury’s payment service provider with Sardine’s transaction monitoring capabilities, businesses can build systems that scale securely as payment volume and complexity grow.

“Payments are evolving quickly, and fraud is evolving even faster,” said Soups Ranjan, Co-Founder and CEO of Sardine. “By bringing real-time transaction monitoring into Modern Treasury’s robust payments platform, we’re able to help customers stay ahead of threats while delivering seamless payment experiences.”

Through this partnership, Modern Treasury customers can leverage built-in real-time fraud monitoring without needing additional integrations.

“Moving money in real time requires real-time risk infrastructure,” said Matt Marcus, Co-Founder and CEO of Modern Treasury. “Sardine’s transaction monitoring capabilities allow us to extend our platform with more advanced fraud detection and compliance tooling, so our customers can move quickly without compromising on security.”

Explore Modern Treasury’s Payments API for end-to-end money movement at moderntreasury.com/products/payments.

About Modern Treasury

Modern Treasury provides the most trusted infrastructure for global money movement. Trusted by leading enterprises and financial institutions, the platform helps businesses launch and scale payment experiences in days, not months, with best-in-class developer tools and a single API for both fiat and stablecoin transactions. With built-in compliance, ledgering, and reporting, Modern Treasury enables instant, reliable, and scalable money movement for companies of all sizes.

Backed by leading investors including Benchmark, Altimeter, and Salesforce Ventures, Modern Treasury has powered over $400 billion in payments for hundreds of organizations.

Learn more about Modern Treasury at www.moderntreasury.com.

About Sardine

Sardine is the leading agentic risk platform for fighting financial crime. Our integrated solution unifies data across risk teams to help organizations stop fraud in real time, prevent AI-driven attacks, and automate fraud and AML operations. Sardine’s platform is strengthened by one of the fastest-growing fraud consortiums in the market, spanning more than 6 billion profiled devices, 800 million consumers, and 3 million businesses worldwide. Leading companies including FIS, GoDaddy, Intuit, Edward Jones, ZoomInfo, and Checkout.com rely on Sardine to secure and grow trust in their products. Learn more at sardine.ai