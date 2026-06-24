Caesars Entertainment and Three Wabanaki Nations Expand Relationship to Include Planned Maine Online Casino Launch

AUGUSTA, Maine--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) (“Caesars”) today announced the expansion of its existing partnership with three Wabanaki Nations: the Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians, the Mi’kmaq Nation and the Penobscot Nation, to include online casino gaming in Maine. The long-term agreement positions Caesars and its tribal partners for a potential iGaming launch in the state in 2026, pending regulatory approvals.

Under the expanded agreement, Caesars plans to bring a portfolio of three online casino brands to Maine: Caesars Palace Online Casino, Caesars Sportsbook & Casino and Horseshoe Online Casino. Each brand offers a distinct digital experience tailored to different player interests.

This expanded partnership builds on the successful launch of Caesars Sportsbook in Maine in 2023 and reflects the shared commitment between Caesars and the three Wabanaki Nations to deliver a best-in-class, responsible digital gaming experience while supporting tribal communities across the state. Caesars will invest in local workforce development by employing, training and developing members of each nation and will provide meaningful financial support to help fund tribal community programs and initiatives.

“As we look ahead to the launch of online casino gaming in Maine, we’re proud to expand our partnership with the Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians, the Mi’kmaq Nation and the Penobscot Nation,” said Eric Hession, President of Caesars Digital. “Together, we’ve built a strong and responsible sports wagering experience, and this next phase reinforces our commitment to our tribal partners and to delivering a differentiated, localized digital gaming experience for Mainers. We’re grateful to Gov. Janet Mills, the Maine Legislature and the Maine Gambling Control Unit for their continued leadership and thoughtful approach to gaming in the state.”

“Penobscot Nation is proud to continue and expand our partnership with Caesars as we look toward the future of online gaming in Maine,” said Chief Kirk Francis of the Penobscot Nation. “Our experience working together on sports wagering has demonstrated the value of aligning with a partner that respects our sovereignty, understands our communities and is committed to long-term success for the Wabanaki Nations. This next phase represents a meaningful opportunity to build on that foundation.”

“The Mi’kmaq Nation values the strong relationship we have built with Caesars and our fellow Wabanaki partners,” said Chief Sheila McCormack of the Mi’kmaq Nation. “Expanding into online casino gaming allows us to continue creating economic opportunities for our people while ensuring that any future platform is developed in a responsible, well-regulated manner that benefits the tribes and the state.”

“The Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians is pleased to deepen our partnership with Caesars as we prepare for the next chapter of gaming in Maine,” said Chief Clarissa Sabattis of the Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians. “This long-term agreement reflects our shared commitment to strengthening Maine’s rural communities and is vital to the Houlton Band’s self-determination and economic self-sufficiency. Internet gaming revenues will provide our tribal government with a more secure, long-term source of revenue that will help us provide essential services and make critical investments in community infrastructure.”

Caesars’ online casino platforms will bring a premier digital entertainment experience to Maine, combining an expansive portfolio of slot titles, table games and live dealer offerings, subject to regulatory approvals, with seamless technology and user-friendly design. Each brand is tailored to meet different player preferences while upholding Caesars’ high standards for quality and Responsible Gaming. The platforms in Maine will integrate with Caesars Sportsbook and feature a single login and wallet experience, powered by Caesars’ Universal Digital Wallet, enabling seamless play across Caesars’ digital offerings.

Integrated with Caesars Rewards®, the company’s industry-leading loyalty program, eligible play will unlock Reward Credits that can be redeemed for unforgettable experiences across Caesars’ destinations nationwide, including stays, dining, entertainment and more.

Caesars Entertainment is an industry leader in Responsible Gaming, known for pioneering Responsible Gaming awareness and education. In 1989, Caesars became the first commercial casino company to address problem gambling by launching the industry’s first Responsible Gaming program, Project 21. Today, the Company’s commitment to ensuring all players are aware of Responsible Gaming resources remains steadfast and spans all of Caesars’ digital platforms and world-class destinations in which it operates. Caesars Entertainment proudly enforces an enhanced 21+ gaming policy that prevents individuals under the age of 21 from using Caesars Rewards and restricts access to its gaming products for individuals under the age of 21.

In March 2024, Caesars Sportsbook received the prestigious RG Check accreditation from the Responsible Gambling Council in Ontario, Canada, which recognizes companies that achieve the highest standards for their Responsible Gaming practices. Just a few months later, the Company was awarded the National Council on Problem Gambling’s award for Corporate Social Responsibility. For more information about Caesars Entertainment's Responsible Gaming program, please visit https://www.caesars.com/corporate.

About Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) is the largest casino-entertainment Company in the U.S. and one of the world’s most diversified casino-entertainment providers. Since its beginning in Reno, NV, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment, Inc.’s resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah’s®, Horseshoe®, and Eldorado® brand names. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. offers diversified gaming, entertainment and hospitality amenities, one-of-a-kind destinations, and a full suite of mobile and online gaming and sports betting experiences. All tied to its industry-leading Caesars Rewards loyalty program, the Company focuses on building value with its guests through a unique combination of impeccable service, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. For more information, please visit www.caesars.com/corporate.

Responsible Gaming in Maine

Must be 21 or older to gamble. Know When To Stop Before You Start®. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

About the 3-Wabanaki Nation Coalition

The Penobscot Nation is a sovereign Indian Nation, whose headquarters are located on Indian Island, Maine. The Tribe has been located here since time immemorial and continues to practice its ancient traditions, including hunting and fishing. Penobscot owns over 150,000 acres of land plus over 220 islands in the Penobscot River. The Tribe operates over 110 programs including law enforcement, health care, natural resource and wildlife management, housing, social services, youth programs and its own school system. The Penobscot Nation is very active in sustainable management of its natural resources, lands and waters, including operating a sustained yield foresting program. Additionally, the Tribe participated in the Penobscot River restoration project removing several dams and opening up over 1,200 miles of habitat for over a dozen sea run fish species.

The Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians is a federally recognized Indian tribe located in Aroostook County, Maine. We are a riverine people who have used our ancestral territory since time immemorial for fishing, hunting, and gathering fiddleheads for food, ash for basket weaving, and birch for canoes. We call our Band “Metahksoniqewiyik” or People of the Meduxnekeag River, a tributary of the St. John or “Wolastoq” that flows through the Town of Houlton. Together, the Maliseet people of the United States and Canada are the “Wolastoqewiyik” or People of the Beautiful, Flowing River. The Maliseets and Mi’kmaqs were signatory to the first treaty entered by the United States—the Treaty of Watertown on July 19, 1776, just 15 days after the Declaration of Independence—sending 600 of our warriors to fight alongside General Washington against Great Britain. Today, our tribal government provides essential services to our community including a medical clinic, courts, low-income housing, child welfare and elder care programs, behavioral health and substance use services, an addiction recovery home, Boys and Girls Club of Maliseet, food distribution, domestic violence and sexual assault services, Head Start and adult education, vocational rehabilitation, emergency management, and natural resources management and protection. We are a statewide leader in Atlantic salmon restoration and work closely with the Towns of Houlton and Littleton and other local governments on road, bridge, water, and other critical infrastructure projects that support jobs for the people of Aroostook County. The Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians invites you to visit our beautiful homeland at Wilderness Pines Campground in Monticello. To learn more about our tribal government and businesses, please visit https://maliseets.net/ and https://www.wildernesspinescampground.com/.

The Mi’kmaq Nation is a federally recognized tribe with 1,633 members in Aroostook County, Maine. The central village and governmental seat is known as the "Bon Aire Village" and is located in the town of Presque Isle. The southern "Littleton Village," is located approximately 45 miles south of Bon Aire, and the northern "Connor Village," is located 25 miles north of Bon Aire. After receiving federal recognition in 1991, the Tribe’s name was officially changed from the Aroostook Band of Micmacs to Mi’kmaq Nation. The Mi'kmaq Nation has created numerous programs to provide its members with support services, housing, infrastructure and a medical clinic. To further benefit their community, Mi’kmaq tribal leaders continuously seek to create a more vibrant economy sensitive to cultural traditions and values. The Mi'kmaq Nation views Maine's Internet Gaming Law as an important opportunity to increase our capacity to deliver essential governmental services to our citizens and to advance the self-sufficiency and self-determination of our Nation.