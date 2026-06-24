HarbourView Equity Partners Announces Strategic Partnership With Hitmaking Powerhouse Wolf Cousins, the Acclaimed Songwriting Collective Founded by Shellback and Max Martin

NEWARK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HarbourView Equity Partners (HarbourView), a multi-strategy investment firm focused on premium intellectual property across music, entertainment, sports and media, today announced a strategic partnership with Wolf Cousins, the internationally renowned songwriting collective founded by producers and songwriters Shellback and Max Martin. As part of the transaction, HarbourView has acquired the publisher’s share of select compositions written by the Wolf Cousins collective.

“At HarbourView, we invest in culturally relevant intellectual property and the visionary creators behind it,” said Sherrese Clarke, Founder and CEO of HarbourView Equity Partners. “Max Martin and Shellback continue to hold their place as hitmakers in contemporary music, and through Wolf Cousins they have built an extraordinary creative ecosystem spanning generations and genres. We are proud to partner with them and help steward the legacy of this remarkable catalog.”

“Wolf Cousins was founded to bring songwriters and producers together in an environment built on collaboration, mentorship and creative development,” said Shellback and Max Martin. “HarbourView’s long-term vision and respect for creators make them a natural partner for this body of work.”

Founded by Max Martin and Shellback, the Wolf Cousins collective includes an acclaimed roster of songwriters and producers such as Ilya Salmanzadeh, Oscar Holter, Tove Lo, Ludvig Söderberg, Jakob Jerlström, Oscar Görres, Ali Payami, Robin Fredriksson and Mattias Larsson, whose work has contributed to a vast catalog of global hits.

The partnership includes select compositions performed by artists such as Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, Imagine Dragons, Ellie Goulding, Tove Lo, DNCE and Demi Lovato. Featured titles include chart-topping songs such as Taylor Swift’s “Style” and “…Ready For It?,” Ariana Grande’s “Problem,” “Into You,” and “No Tears Left To Cry,” The Weeknd’s “Can’t Feel My Face,” Imagine Dragons’ “Believer,” Ellie Goulding’s “Love Me Like You Do,” Tove Lo’s “Habits (Stay High)” and DNCE’s “Cake By The Ocean.” Several compositions included in the partnership are also featured in & Juliet, the hit Broadway and West End musical built around the music of Max Martin.

Warner Chappell continues to administer the catalog.

The transaction further reflects HarbourView’s strategy of partnering with culturally relevant creators and building a portfolio that spans generations. The firm remains focused on unlocking long-term value through strategic placements and thoughtful stewardship of intellectual property. Since its inception in 2021, HarbourView has amassed approximately $3.88 billion* in regulatory assets under management and acquired more than 70 music catalogs, including works associated with Quincy Jones, Chaka Khan, Kelly Clarkson, T-Pain, Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins, James Fauntleroy, George Benson, Luis Fonsi, Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac, Pat Benatar, Neil Giraldo, Nelly, Wiz Khalifa and Kane Brown, among others.**

Fox Rothschild, DLA Piper & Advokatfirman Hammarskiöld & Co AB served as legal counsel to HarbourView in this transaction.

About HarbourView Equity Partners

HarbourView Equity Partners is an investment firm focused on opportunities to support content across the entertainment, sports, and media markets. The firm seeks businesses or assets powered by IP and investment opportunities that aim to build enduring asset value and returns. HarbourView has been extremely active since launching in 2021, amassing roughly $3.88 billion* in regulatory assets under management including over 70+ music catalogs to date and investments in various portfolio companies with management teams in its core industries. The firm's distinctly diverse music portfolio features thousands of titles spanning numerous genres, eras, and artists, amounting to a diversified catalog of ~41,000+ songs across both master recordings and publishing income streams. The company is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

About Max Martin and Shellback

Max Martin has written or co-written 30 Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 singles, 28 of which he also produced or co-produced. A five-time GRAMMY Award winner, Martin has made an impact in pop music through collaborations with artists including Britney Spears, Taylor Swift, The Weeknd, Ariana Grande and Backstreet Boys.

Shellback, a four-time GRAMMY Award-winning songwriter and producer and longtime collaborator of Max Martin, has co-written and produced numerous global hits for artists including P!nk, Taylor Swift, Maroon 5, Adele, Ariana Grande, Usher and Avril Lavigne.

*Regulatory AUM for private funds are calculated regardless of the nature of the gross assets under management as of 12/31/2025. This includes any uncalled committed capital pursuant to an obligation to make a capital contribution to the fund. Title count may include multiple versions of the same song, such as covers, remixes, remasters and/or minor differences in naming conventions.

**Catalog assets included in this release do not represent the full HarbourView portfolio.

Photos HERE