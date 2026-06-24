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Harry Davis & Company Completes Sale of Harrisburg Dairies to Patanjali Dairy USA

Deal ignites a new era for century-old dairy production facility.

original Harry Davis & Company Completes Sale of Harrisburg Dairies to Patanjali Dairy USA

Harry Davis & Company Completes Sale of Harrisburg Dairies to Patanjali Dairy USA

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Harry Davis & Company (HDC) today announced the successful sale of the former Harrisburg Dairies, which suspended operations in October, to Patanjali Dairy USA LLC.

...a representative noted that “…the HDC team made the process seamless and easy.”

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HDC, the recognized dairy industry leader in the sale of operating businesses and facilities, was retained to market the dairy operation, and quickly found a buyer for the facility. The 3-acre site is situated uniquely in the state’s capital and has provided products to the local community for 94 years.

Speaking for Patanjali Dairy USA, a representative noted that “…the HDC team made the process seamless and easy.”

“Harrisburg Dairies’ location in the Central Pennsylvania milkshed along with its distribution capabilities and infrastructure made it an attractive option for a growing ethnic dairy foods company…ultimately, we are proud to be able to facilitate a transaction that retains local dairy production and jobs. It’s a win-win result for the new leadership and the community,” said Lenny Davis, CEO of HDC.

About Harry Davis & Company

Based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and serving clients since 1955, Harry Davis & Company is a third-generation family-owned firm specializing in asset valuations, business strategy, and the sale of operating businesses and facilities. The firm serves a wide range of industries, including dairy, food and beverage, industrial manufacturing, and consumer products. Known as The Food & Beverage Market Makers, HDC connects buyers and sellers to achieve maximum value.

For more information, visit www.HarryDavis.com

Contacts

Bryan Bowman
VP, Marketing
412-765-1170
bbowman@harrydavis.com

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Harry Davis & Company

Details
Headquarters: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
CEO: Lenny Davis
Employees: 10
Organization: PRI
Release Versions
English

Contacts

Bryan Bowman
VP, Marketing
412-765-1170
bbowman@harrydavis.com

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